Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Acquires Decahedron Ltd.

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") ( OTCQB : COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, announced today that the Company acquired 100% of the shares of Decahedron Ltd, a privately held company located in Harlow, United Kingdom just north of London.

Decahedron Ltd. is a pharmaceutical wholesaler incorporated in the UK in August 2011 and it is audited by the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) under European GDP (Good Distribution Practices). Decahedron is also a full member of the EAEPC (European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies) and has been audited by TÜV on behalf of EAEPC. Decahedron Ltd. has established very good business relationships and maintains an outstanding reputation within the UK market with both suppliers and customers. The company imports and exports branded, generic and unlicensed medicines, OTCs and Medical devices in many countries. Also, it participates in governmental tenders and registering. Its network consists of more than 25 clients and vendors expanding to nine countries including: Germany, UK, Denmark, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Italy, France, Singapore, and Ireland.

Cosmos Holdings CEO Gregory Siokas commented, "Decahedron is a great addition to Cosmos Holding's pharmaceutical trade business. Through this acquisition we expect to have a greater access to the UK pharmaceutical inventories and expand our sourcing and selling network both within and beyond Europe. We look forward to working with the team at Decahedron."

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve patients' lives and outcomes. The Company has a trans-European network of more than 60 clients and vendors in Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Poland, Netherlands, and Greece. Its warehouse and distribution center is located in Thessaloniki, Greece and is GDP & ISO 9001:2008 certified. More information is available at www.cosmoshold.com.

