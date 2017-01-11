Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Adds John J. Hoidas to Its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Jan 11, 2017) - Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") ( OTCQB : COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, announced that John J. Hoidas has been appointed to the Company's board of directors, expanding the board to four members.

Mr. Hoidas is currently a senior vice president with Uhlmann Price Securities in Chicago. He is a wealth management professional with extensive experience in the capital markets. He has raised capital for late stage pre-IPO companies such as Organovo (ONVO), Invivo Therapeutics (NVIV) and Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) to name a few.

Cosmos Holdings CEO Gregory Siokas commented, "I am delighted to welcome John J. Hoidas to our board of directors. His more than 11 years of investment management experience will be a great addition to our board. We are looking forward to benefiting from his perspective."

John J. Hoidas said, "I am honored and excited to be part of Cosmos Holdings, Inc., a thriving and dynamic company in the pharmaceutical sector. I look forward to helping grow Cosmos alongside the talented key members of its board of directors."

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve patients' lives and outcomes. The company has a trans-European network of more than 60 clients and vendors in Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Poland, Netherlands, and Greece. Its warehouse and distribution center is located in Thessaloniki, Greece and is GDP & ISO 9001:2008 certified. More information is available at www.cosmoshold.com.

Cosmos Holdings, Inc. takes no responsibility for updating the information contained in this press release following the date hereof to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events or for any changes or modifications made to this press release or the information contained herein by any third-parties, including, but not limited to, any wire or internet services.