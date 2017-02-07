Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Establishes its Advisory Board and Adds Orestes Varvitsiotes as its Initial Member

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") ( OTCQB : COSM), an international pharmaceutical company, announced that Orestes Varvitsiotes has been appointed as the initial board member of its Advisory Board of Directors.

Mr. Varvitsiotes is currently working with Aegis Capital Corp. in New York. He is a wealth management professional with more than 25 years of experience in the capital markets. His experience extends in various fields of the financial industry such as financial consulting, portfolio management, trading and capital raising.

Cosmos Holdings CEO Gregory Siokas commented, "As the company grows we expand our team and it is a great pleasure to welcome Orestes Varvitsiotes to our Advisory Board. His advice will be valuable and we expect that his input will reinforce the executive team's abilities to manage the company."

Orestes Varvitsiotes said, "It's an incredible honor for me to join the Advisory Board of Cosmos. I believe Cosmos is uniquely positioned to grow its business worldwide and I am pleased to offer my services to assist the management to succeed its goals. I look forward to cooperating with them and beginning a new phase of the journey together."

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing medicines to improve patients' lives and outcomes. The company has a trans-European network of more than 60 clients and vendors in Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Poland, Netherlands, and Greece. Its warehouse and distribution center is located in Thessaloniki, Greece and is GDP & ISO 9001:2008 certified. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com.

