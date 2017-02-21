Cosmunity Connects Geeks around the World Through Newly Launched Social Marketplace - No Ticket Required

For iOS and Android, Cosmunity gives fans of anime, gaming, comics, cosplay and more a place to show off their inner geek and buy/sell pop culture-related goods and services

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Cosmunity, the first social marketplace for your inner geek, today announced the public launch of its mobile application, providing geek and pop culture lovers a dedicated community and one-stop-shop to enhance their fandom. Cosmunity is free to download on the Google Play and Apple App Store.

Fans love engaging with like-minded individuals in the geek culture community -- both on a social level, as well as through transactions with their favorite vendors and peers. Cosmunity uses innovative app technology to aggregate and connect fans of anime, cosplay, comics, and gaming by enhancing and facilitating real world interactions.

Social. Cosmunity provides a comic-style feed of photos, video, events and items for sale, easily accessed through the app. Users can discuss the latest video games and movies, discover and follow favorite cosplayers, celebrities and friends, or grow a dedicated following of their own within this exclusively geek platform.

"Let's face it -- we all have an inner geek and are fanatical fans of something. So why isn't there a place where the community can all connect with like-minded individuals? After attending several Comic Con events, we realized there was a major missing piece to the puzzle," said Cole Egger, Cosmunity co-founder and CEO. "When the convention ended and the dust had settled, we heard grumblings of what many called 'Post-Con Depression.' Everyone was bummed that they had to leave their community until the next event. We created Cosmunity to solve that."

Cosmunity is the go-to geek app for anime, cosplay, comic and gaming fans that allows users to explore and connect with others who share their passions.

As a lifetime geek and advisor to Cosmunity, Ming Chen of AMC's Comic Book Men enthusiastically agrees, "Cosmunity is unlike any other app on the market for the geek community. I can go to Cosmunity and find everything I need; friends, event info, discover new content and find my favorite convention retailers all in one place."

Marketplace. The wide variety of items available on the Cosmunity platform today range from $5 to $38,000. Partnerships with individual craftsmen, artists and retailers offer fans a unique digital peer-to-peer shopping experience where geeks can find and purchase one-of-a-kind items they wouldn't have found otherwise.

Cosmunity provides an outstanding opportunity for industry vendors to easily list items for sale on the platform via their desktop uploader. Currently available for purchase on Cosmunity are props, apparel, jewelry, collectible items, full cosplay costumes, prints, comic books, artwork and more. Cosmunity integrates PayPal and AfterShip to ensure all transactions are tracked and handled securely, giving users confidence that their coveted item will arrive without compromise.

One Cosmunity partner and well-known comic book dealer, Metropolis Comics, currently owns the most expensive vintage comic book ever sold, the 1938 copy of Action Comics #1, graded CGC 9.0. It also recently listed a copy of Amazing Fantasy #15 -- which marks the first appearance of Spider-Man -- for sale on Cosmunity.

"We love Cosmunity because it's easy to use and provides a terrific marketplace for us to list our collectibles for sale," said Brandon Pierce Peck, Internet Sales Director, Metropolis Comics. "But more importantly, we love the community they have created. There's no other place where fans can gather online to interact, trade collectibles, and pretty much just geek out. It's basically Comic Con in the palm of your hand."

Events. For most geeks, the highlight of their fandom is attending their favorite convention, event or show -- most notably Comic Con, Anime Expo and E3. Cosmunity has a separate Events tab where users can find local events, and chat with other attendees before, during and after the event, helping geeks make meaningful connections.

Cosmunity will also have an active presence at industry events across the United States, including its sponsorship of Steve Wozniak's Silicon Valley Comic Con taking place April 21-23, 2017 in San Jose, California.

Cosmunity is currently sponsoring a contest for users to win $1,000 and two free tickets to a convention of their choice. To enter the sweepstakes, users simply need to share a Cosmunity post on a second social network using the #cosmunity hashtag for a chance to win.

To download Cosmunity for iOS, please click here.

To download Cosmunity for Android, please click here.

About Cosmunity

Cosmunity is the first and only network to bring together photo & video sharing, event discovery, social connections and a marketplace devoted solely to the unique universe of geek culture fans. Now cosplayers, gamers and anime fans can connect, share and do business in a central, friendly place designed specifically for them. Cosmunity's business model is centered around the idea of emotional e-commerce, bringing users the opportunities to share, discover, engage and transact. Cosmunity is currently available for download for both the Google Play and Apple App Store.

For more information on Cosmunity, please visit Cosmunity.com.