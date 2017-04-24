CoSo Cloud Adds Industry Veteran Steve Verderese to Senior Leadership Team

New Chief Sales Executive to Lead Managed Services Provider's Sales and Business Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - CoSo Cloud, an AASKI company and leading private cloud managed services provider for secure virtual classroom training and web conferencing, today announced it has added industry veteran Steve Verderese to its senior executive team.

"We're very excited to welcome Steve Verderese to oversee and drive new business partnership relationships at CoSo Cloud," said Glen D. Vondrick, General Manager, CoSo Cloud. "With Steve's breadth of experience selling managed services to commercial enterprises and federal government agencies, in addition to his depth of knowledge in complex sales and business development relationships, he is a great fit for our aggressive growth plans as part of the AASKI family."

CoSo Cloud recently announced it had been acquired by AASKI Technology, provider of professional services for planning, designing, implementing, securing, and managing highly complex, mission-critical networks and systems, and one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. In addition to adding Mr. Verderese to the leadership team, the company has also expanded its local sales and support team presence on the east coast in the Washington DC area.

Mr. Verderese brings 20+ years of enterprise sales and business development expertise to CoSo, including successful roles selling managed services to major enterprise customers. At AASKI, he headed up commercial accounts as senior program manager and oversaw the integration of the CoSo and AASKI teams during the acquisition. Prior to this, he held a plethora of sales and engineering roles at CompuCom, LANcomp/Netera/esavio, and AT&T. As Chief Sales Executive at CoSo Cloud, Steve will have full authority and responsibility for directing new sales efforts, including staffing, policies, procedures, new business account strategies/assignments, and team management. He will report directly to Mr. Vondrick.

"I'm thrilled to join CoSo Cloud while continuing to be part of the AASKI family," said Steve Verderese, Chief Sales Executive, CoSo Cloud. "I've been impressed with the significant success CoSo Cloud has experienced in providing complex managed services for virtual training while landing blue chip enterprise customers and federal government agencies. I see big growth opportunities here -- both in our Adobe Connect business as well as in the growing need for more secure and reliable private cloud services."

About CoSo Cloud

CoSo Cloud is a trusted private cloud managed services provider for businesses and government agencies that need the highest reliability and security for their high-consequence virtual training and web conferencing. The CoSo Cloud platform meets or exceeds most security and regulatory compliance requirements for SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST and FedRAMP. Citigroup, FEMA, General Motors, General Services Administration, KPMG, Raytheon and the Transportation Security Administration are among the many enterprises and government agencies relying upon CoSo Cloud for high reliability and protection of their sensitive data. CoSo Cloud is an authorized Adobe Connect Gold partner and wholly owned AASKI Technology company. For more information about CoSo, visit: http://cosocloud.com.

About AASKI Technology

AASKI Technology is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ and is a CMMI Development Maturity Level 3 rated and ISO 9001: 2008 certified company. AASKI Technology provides professional services for planning, designing, implementing, securing, and managing highly complex, mission-critical networks and systems. AASKI delivers complete lifecycle communications, infrastructure and support for the world's most demanding clients -- from the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Defense Information Systems Agency, Defense Health Agency to leading communication service providers, and equipment manufacturers. These organizations have come to recognize our extraordinary expertise in delivering solutions that meet their objectives, mitigate their risks, and control all of their network-related costs. Learn more: http://www.aaski.com/about-us/