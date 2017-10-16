Costas, Inc. (OTC: CSSI) Reports Progress with Subsidiary and JV Partner.

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Costas, Inc. (OTC: CSSI ) -- Costas, Inc. reports positive progress with Subsidiary Olympian Gaming and JV partner ImpressArte, Inc.

Costas, Inc. is pleased to announce that the synergy between Olympian Gaming and JV partner ImpressArte, Inc. is progressing quite positively. ImpressArte is growing its inventory with live-model subject focus which increases its attractiveness through broad appeal by expanded targeting of individual appreciation, especially East Asian markets, which will benefit Olympian Gaming.

Further, ImpressArte is advancing its march towards revenue by increasing its sales ability through three clear actions this previous week. ImpressArte has: 1) Established an auction account at a well-known online auction company; 2) Established the ability to accept crypto currencies for art such as bitcoin, and; 3) Designed the processional infrastructure to facilitate celebrity focused art collections combined with cause-driven campaigns which create positive attention and revenue for a broad-based consortium of influential societies.

The auction account will help establish general market value for its art and will be utilized for celebrity-driven social campaigns in conjunctive fundraising efforts with a targeted list of celebrities. The first wave of celebrities has been provided by Olympian Gaming's contacts into the entertainment industry. Currently the company is managing the flow of communication between ImpressArte and celebrities that have expressed clear interest in utilizing ImpressArte's studios and unique expression of visual art to conduct related cause awareness.

ImpressArte's ability to now exchange cryptocurrencies for its art should increase its attractiveness to art appreciation enthusiasts, especially in the East Asian markets it is preparing to heavily target after its domicile market is successfully established.

ImpressArte is a unique art company which utilizes models as the paintbrush to accentuate the human body to form conceptually beautiful abstract visual art on canvas. Each piece is unique and beautiful creating a capturing of individual moments which may never be duplicated. The rarity of each piece creates high value. ImpressArte exhibits modern splendor, classically captured by placing the most beautiful art in nature on canvases to be enjoyed forever.

ABOUT COSTAS, INC.: Costas, Inc. invests in early stage Digital Currency projects with operations in Las Vegas, Nevada. Costas endeavors to maximize its positions in new and existing businesses which may benefit dramatically by new developments and applications in blockchain technology. Costas believes strongly in the growth of Distributed Asset Technology and its integration into Financial Technologies.

