Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

ISSAQUAH, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 27, 2017) - Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ : COST) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of $.45 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable February 24, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2017.

Costco currently operates 725 warehouses, including 506 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 94 in Canada, 36 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 25 in Japan, 13 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, eight in Australia and two in Spain. Costco also operates electronic commerce web sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea and Taiwan.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (including health care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company's public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.