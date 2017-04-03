Cotton Creek Capital Announces Investment Team Promotions

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Cotton Creek Capital, a Texas-based private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce the promotions of Christopher Weems and Alan Goldstein to Senior Associate.

"Both Chris and Alan have made significant contributions to the Cotton Creek investment team over the last several years," stated Antonio DiGesualdo, Managing Director of Cotton Creek Capital. "Their promotion is recognition of the expertise, experience and energy they have brought, and will continue to provide, to Cotton Creek's investment portfolio."

Mr. Weems joined Cotton Creek Capital in 2014 and has been active in the evaluation and execution of investment opportunities, and has been responsible for the implementation of operational initiatives at Cotton Creek's food and beverage investments. Prior to Cotton Creek, Mr. Weems worked at Raymond James & Associates in St. Petersburg, Florida in the General Industrials investment banking group. Mr. Weems earned his Masters of Finance degree and Bachelor of Science degree in Finance, magna cum laude, from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane.

Mr. Goldstein joined Cotton Creek Capital in 2014 and has been responsible for the execution of operational initiatives with several of Cotton Creek's portfolio companies. Prior to joining Cotton Creek, Mr. Goldstein was an investment banking analyst at New York-based, Jefferies Group LLC, an investment bank and institutional securities firm. Mr. Goldstein attended University of Texas at Austin and earned his Bachelors of Business Administration degree in Finance, with minors in Accounting and Psychology.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Cotton Creek Capital is a Texas-based private equity firm focused on investing in and growing established lower middle market companies in manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial, specialty chemical, business services, healthcare services and consumer staples. The firm invests in companies with enterprise values between $15 million and $200 million in transactions ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital has offices in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Austin and is affiliated with Brownlie & Braden, LLC, a provider of financial advisory services to high net worth families for over 20 years. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.