Couchbase Appoints Former Veritas President Matt Cain as CEO

Veteran Technology Leader Joins Couchbase to Take Company to Next Level; Bob Wiederhold Moves to Executive Chairman Role

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Couchbase Inc., the NoSQL database leader, today announced the appointment of former Veritas President Matt Cain as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, effective immediately. Cain succeeds Bob Wiederhold, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of Couchbase since 2010 and will remain as Executive Chairman.

Cain joins the company following record enterprise growth in which Couchbase has emerged as the database platform of choice for modern web, mobile and IoT applications that delivers unsurpassed customer experiences. As a seasoned technology leader, Cain brings to Couchbase a diverse background across strategy, product development, and sales and is uniquely qualified to scale operations and propel growth globally. Most recently he served at Veritas Technologies LLC as President of Worldwide Field Operations, leading a 4,200 person team responsible for all aspects of sales, customer retention, channels, services, and support. Before that, he was Chief Product Officer with full P&L responsibility for their $2.5B business revitalizing the company strategy, increasing engineering efficiency, and delivering growth across the portfolio. He was instrumental in the separation of Veritas from Symantec and sale to the Carlyle Group. Cain previously held a variety of senior leadership roles at Symantec and spent a decade at Cisco Systems.

"I am excited and energized to join the incredibly talented Couchbase team," said Cain. "Bob and the team have created a highly differentiated technology platform aligned to a critical market transition that is revolutionizing how companies execute their digital transformations. I welcome the opportunity to build upon Couchbase's fantastic foundation and success, further growing the brand, fostering a dynamic culture committed to delivering exceptional next-generation customer experiences, and building a world class company."

"Over the last six years, Couchbase has risen from Silicon Valley start-up to one that has taken a clear leadership position in the NoSQL industry," said Wiederhold. "Our focus on delivering mission-critical, enterprise-class database solutions that allow digital businesses to deliver great customer experiences has allowed us to grow by over 50% in 2016 with even greater growth expected in 2017. I am thrilled to have Matt join the company as CEO to take us through our next phase of growth and excited to work with him to build the next great database company."

