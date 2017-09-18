Couchbase Connect Europe Illustrates the Database's Role in Revolutionizing the Digital Experience for Customers

Paris event brings together customers, partners, developers and other experts

PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Couchbase, Inc., creator of the world's first engagement database, today announced that its European annual user conference, Couchbase Connect, is taking place on September 26th at the Microsoft Technology Centre in Paris. The conference brings together C-level executives, architects, developers, and others who are leading today's digital transformation revolution in web, mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

"At Couchbase Connect Europe, we're bringing together some of the biggest names in retail, transport, travel and finance," said Rowan Scranage, VP EMEA at Couchbase. "Attendees will learn about the latest technologies that underpin their firm's digital transformation strategies, alongside insights on how their enterprises can achieve competitive advantages via massive improvements in customer engagement."

Now in its sixth year, Couchbase Connect has grown from one event in the Silicon Valley to three events in 2017, including New York, Silicon Valley and Paris.

The Paris event will bring together hundreds of attendees and offer sessions and workshops focused on:

Driving digital innovation to create extraordinary customer experiences

Advanced functionality to simplify and accelerate digital experience applications

The latest solutions for mission-critical web, mobile, and IoT applications

Insights and technical tips from enterprise architects & developers

The latest in cloud and container developments





Keynote speakers and session presenters include:

Matt Cain, Chief Executive Officer and President, Couchbase

Roberto Schmidt, Enterprise Content Management Expert, Generali

Aaron Benton, Senior Applications Architect, Market America/Shop.com

Juan Manuel Ventura, Head of Architectures and Technologies, Spindox

Matthieu Brun-Bellut, Group CIO, Coyote Systems

Jerome Guillement, Head of Mobility Business Solutions, Louis Vuitton

Phillipe Poirier, Head of Architecture, La Banque Postale

Abbas Ahmed, Principal Database Engineer, Rentalcars

Vincent Bersin, NoSQL R&D, Amadeus

Mritunjay Singh, Lead Consultant, BT

Dave Starling, CTO, Seenit

Krishnan Venkatasubramanian, Head of IT Architecture, SKY TV





When:

Tuesday, September 26, from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Where:

Microsoft Technology Centre, 41 Quai du President Roosevelt, 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux, Paris, France

For more information, registration details and the live stream, please visit us at: https://connect.couchbase.com/eu/europe.

About Couchbase, Inc.

Couchbase's mission is to be the data platform that revolutionizes digital innovation. To make this possible, Couchbase created the world's first Engagement Database. Built on the most powerful NoSQL technology, the open source Couchbase Data Platform includes Couchbase Server and Couchbase Mobile. The platform provides unmatched agility and manageability -- as well as unparalleled performance at any scale -- to deliver ever-richer and ever more personalized customer experiences.

Couchbase customers include industry leaders like AOL, Amadeus, AT&T, Cisco, Comcast, Concur, Disney, Dixons Carphone, eBay, General Electric, Marriott, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Ryanair, Rakuten/Viber, Tesco, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names.