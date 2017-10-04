Couchbase Connect Silicon Valley Highlights the Power of the Engagement Database in Accelerating Digital Innovation and Revolutionizing Customer Experiences

Fall Event Brings Together Customers, Partners, Developers and Other Experts to San Jose Confirmed Speakers Include Industry Leaders from Western Union, PG&E, LinkedIn, Coyote Systems, United, Matrix Medical Network

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Couchbase, Inc., creator of the world's first engagement database, today announced its annual flagship user conference, Couchbase Connect Silicon Valley, taking place October 25 and 26, 2017, at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California. The two-day conference brings together biz tech leaders, database architects, developers, and others who are solving today's digital innovation challenges through delivering responsive, intelligent, and immersive applications and experiences to customers.

"Connect Silicon Valley provides a unique opportunity for leaders in digital innovation and customer engagement to learn how to revolutionize their businesses and achieve competitive advantage through data," said Matt Cain, CEO at Couchbase. "Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Couchbase customers across every sector who are continuously reinventing themselves in order to retain relevancy with their own customers."

What: Couchbase Connect is a regional user conference where Couchbase customers, partners, industry analysts, press and company executives share their insights on how enterprises are successfully tackling the challenges of digital transformation. Now in its sixth year, Connect Silicon Valley will feature 6 hands-on workshops, 5 role-based tracks and more than 40 technical and business sessions to showcase how organizations are transforming their industries with innovative approaches to the customer experience.

The Silicon Valley event will offer sessions and workshops focused on:

Driving digital innovation across industries to create extraordinary customer experiences

Building customer engagement through intelligent, personalized digital interactions

Insights and technical tips from enterprise architects and developers

Who: Keynote speakers and a sampling of presenters include:

Matt Cain, President and Chief Executive Officer, Couchbase

Peter Finter, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Couchbase

Ravi Mayuram, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer, Couchbase

Sheri Rhodes, Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President of Engineering, Western Union

Daniel Beeler, Chief Technology Officer, SyncThink

Matthieu Brun-Bellut, Chief Information Officer, Coyote

For a full list of speakers please visit our web page here.

When:

Workshops : Wednesday, October 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, October 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT Conference: Thursday, October 26, from 7:45 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. PT

Where:

San Jose Convention Center

150 W San Carlos Street

San Jose, California, 95113

For more information about Couchbase Connect Silicon Valley, please visit our website.

To Register - See EventBrite

For Sponsorship Opportunities - partner@couchbase.com

About Couchbase, Inc.

Couchbase's mission is to be the data platform that revolutionizes digital innovation. To make this possible, Couchbase created the world's first Engagement Database. Built on the most powerful NoSQL technology, the Couchbase Data Platform includes open source Couchbase Server and Couchbase Mobile. The platform provides unmatched agility and manageability -- as well as unparalleled performance at any scale -- to deliver ever-richer and ever more personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

Couchbase customers include industry leaders like AOL, Amadeus, AT&T, Cisco, Comcast, Concur, Disney, Dixons Carphone, eBay, General Electric, Marriott, Neiman Marcus, Ryanair, Rakuten/Viber, Tesco, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names.

Couchbase investors include Accel Partners, Adams Street Partners, Ignition Partners, Mayfield Fund, North Bridge Venture Partners, Sorenson Capital, and WestSummit Capital.