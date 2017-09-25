Couchbase Receives Four Honors in Second Annual Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards

Datanami Awards Given to Leaders in the Global Big Data Community

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Couchbase, creator of the world's first engagement database, has been recognized in four categories as part of the second annual Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, presented during the Strata Data Conference. The list of winners were revealed on the Datanami website, located at www.datanami.com. Couchbase was recognized with the following honors:

Readers' Choice: Best Big Data Product or Technology: Operational Platform (NoSQL)

Readers' Choice: Top Big Data Achievement: GE Predix's implementation of Couchbase Mobile

Readers' Choice: Top 5 Vendors to Watch

Readers' Choice: Top 5 Open Source Projects to Watch

The Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with input from the global Big Data community, as well as selections from the Datanami editors, to highlight key trends, shine a spotlight on technological breakthroughs, and capture a critical cross section of the state of the industry. These awards will be revealed each year to kick off the annual Strata Data Conference, which showcases data science, machine learning, and analytics for business and technical professionals.

"It's an honor to be awarded four Datanami Readers' Choice Awards," said Peter Finter, CMO at Couchbase. "We truly appreciate this recognition and would like to extend our thanks to, the Datanami editorial team and our wonderful community of customers, partners and developers, the unsung revolutionaries who are driving true digital innovation with the Couchbase Data Platform."

"Datanami is the premiere news portal covering Big Data and advanced-scale analytics, and its readers are at the forefront of the global data science community. By taking part in our annual Readers' Choice program, our readership has the privilege of honoring the top organizations making strides in Big Data today," said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of Datanami. "The Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards voice not only our support, but also the appreciation from the community at large, and we couldn't be more proud to celebrate these organizations and their accomplishments. Our congratulations go out to all the winners."

More information on these awards can be found at the Datanami website (www.datanami.com) or on Twitter through the following hashtag: #DatanamiAwards.

About Datanami

Datanami is one of the premier online portals covering big data, produced by Tabor Communications, Inc. (TCI) a leading international media, advertising and communications company dedicated to covering advance computing technologies for science, research and business. Datanami is a premier online portal covering big data. It is produced by Tabor Communications, Inc. Receive a complimentary subscription to the weekly Datanami e-newsletter by visiting datanami.com/subscribe. View daily news at www.datanami.com.

About Couchbase

Couchbase's mission is to be the data platform that revolutionizes digital innovation. To make this possible, Couchbase created the world's first Engagement Database. Built on the most powerful NoSQL technology, the Couchbase Data Platform includes open source Couchbase Server and Couchbase Mobile. The platform provides unmatched agility and manageability -- as well as unparalleled performance at any scale -- to deliver ever-richer and ever more personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

Couchbase customers include industry leaders like AOL, Amadeus, AT&T, Cisco, Comcast, Concur, Disney, Dixons Carphone, eBay, General Electric, Marriott, Neiman Marcus, Ryanair, Rakuten/Viber, Tesco, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names.