Couchbase Reports Acceleration in Enterprise IoT Deployments Among Fortune 500 Companies

"IoT Everywhere" Webinar with Verizon and Couchbase (March 28, 2017) To Spotlight Best Practices in Building IoT Applications That Support Millions of Connected Devices

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Couchbase Inc., the NoSQL leader, has seen rapid acceleration in enterprise IoT deployments among innovative Fortune 500 companies, including Verizon, GE and Becton Dickinson (BD), as enterprises rush to bring new IoT applications and platforms to market. Bain and Company1, predicts that the IoT ecosystem will continue on this accelerated growth trajectory and reach $470B by 2020 with cloud service providers, analytics and infrastructure software vendors, and IoT-specific software platforms having the most influence over IoT purchases.

Consumers are demanding that the products and services they buy connect to the world around them while businesses simultaneously grapple with capturing, securing, and moving the massive amounts of resulting data. To overcome these data obstacles and deliver exceptional consumer experiences, enterprises are adopting the Couchbase Data Platform to accelerate development and enable personalized, proactive and responsive experiences for their customers.

To help enterprise developers understand critical requirements for creating massively scalable, high-performance connected applications, Couchbase is hosting a webinar with Verizon titled "IoT Everywhere: How Verizon powers fast, scalable enterprise IoT with Couchbase," on Tuesday, March 28 at 11 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET).

What: WEBINAR - IoT Everywhere (Sponsored by: Couchbase on Database Trends and Applications)

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. PDT / 2:00 p.m. EDT

How: Register to Attend

Who:

Mohan Umapathy, Director of System /Architecture at Verizon

Ali LeClerc, Product Marketing Manager, Couchbase

Stephen Faig, Business Development Manager, Unisphere Research and DBTA (Moderator)

Join this webinar to learn about how Couchbase enables Verizon and its enterprise customers to:

Support millions of connected devices

Accelerate time to market for new applications and features

Maintain always-on, always-active applications

Implement real-time dashboards, notifications, and alerts

Receive ad hoc reporting for trend insights and device management

1 Source: Bain and Company, BRIEF: How Providers Can Succeed in the Internet of Things

About Couchbase

Couchbase delivers NoSQL database technology for businesses focused on digital innovation. Organizations around the world choose Couchbase for its advantages in data model flexibility, elastic scalability, performance, and 24x365 availability to build enterprise web, mobile, and IoT applications. The Couchbase platform includes Couchbase, Couchbase Lite -- the first mobile NoSQL database -- and Couchbase Sync Gateway. Couchbase is designed for global deployments, with configurable cross datacenter replication to increase data locality and availability. All Couchbase products are open source projects.

Couchbase customers include industry leaders like AOL, Amadeus, AT&T, Cisco, Comcast, Concur, Disney, Dixons, eBay, General Electric, Marriott, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, PayPal, Ryanair, Rakuten / Viber, Tesco, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names.

Couchbase investors include Accel Partners, Adams Street Partners, Ignition Partners, Mayfield Fund, North Bridge Venture Partners, Sorenson Capital, and WestSummit Capital.