Could Hemp Replace Oranges as Florida's Agricultural Powerhouse?

SPRING HOPE, NC--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) reports, today, Florida legislators are looking to ease restrictions on industrial hemp research. According to the Florida State Senate, house bill 1217 that "authorizes specified universities in state to engage in industrial hemp research projects" has been "pending review of CS under Rule 7.18(c)" since Wednesday of last week. Representative Ralph Massullo, sponsor of the bill, said industrial hemp is a viable crop option for industry-starved rural areas and may "even surpass oranges." Under the proposed law, "universities could see how Florida's climate affects the plant and what market there is for the byproducts." Some Floridians believe industrial hemp could become the next agricultural powerhouse.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. commented, "Florida has been cautious when it comes to hemp since the government banned it alongside marijuana. This is why we continually educate the public on the difference between hemp and marijuana. Industrial hemp has absolutely no recreational applications. It only has medical and industrial applications. You can't get high on hemp if you wanted to. It is impossible. While the plants are closely related, hemp has only very small traces of THC."

The proposed Florida house bill states:

Industrial hemp is a suitable crop for this state, and its production will contribute positively to the future of agriculture in the state. The infrastructure needed to process industrial hemp will increase business opportunities and new jobs in communities throughout the state. As a food crop, industrial hemp seeds and oil produced from the seeds have high nutritional value, including healthy fats and proteins. As a fiber crop, industrial hemp can be used in themanufacture of products such as clothing, building supplies, and animal bedding. (Read the full bill here.)

The orange is iconic of Florida, however, the citrus crop has been suffering from "citrus greening" since the disease was found in the south Florida region of Homestead and Florida City back in August, 2005. Last year, a University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences survey reported citrus growers in Florida said as much as 90 percent of their acreage and 80 percent of their trees were infected by the deadly greening disease, which made a huge dent in the state's $10.7 billion citrus industry. (Source: Science Daily/ University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences)

The greening disease is a bacterial infection that starves the trees of nutrients and causes damages to the roots. This in turn causes the fruit produced to be too small to juice or sell.

While republican Representative Ben Albritton wants scientists to do five years of research before the state approves commercial growers, Representative Rick Roth believes farmers should not have to wait to start cultivating a more viable crop as industrial hemp. The bill is currently in the House chamber for the first read by the Agriculture and Property Rights Subcommittee.

Industrial hemp can be used for a wide range of products, including fibers, construction, food, paper, insulation materials, textiles, cosmetic products, and beverages, to name a few and is estimated to be used in more than twenty-five thousand products spanning multiple markets (agriculture, textiles, recycling, automotive, electronics, furniture, food/nutrition/beverages, paper, construction materials, personal care and others).

"The industrial hemp industry is here to stay and it's only going to grow. Florida, in particular, has been trying to slow that evolutionary progress down by not legalizing industrial hemp in the past but it's like trying to sweep back an incoming tide with a broom. Legislators are again taking action to promote industrial hemp as an agricultural commodity. It will be interesting to see how long they'll be able to hold back the tide. I suspect it won't be too much longer," said Perlowin.

As more states legalize industrial hemp, more opportunities become available for Hemp, Inc. to process the raw hemp. Hemp, Inc.'s commercial, large scale, 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility, on 9 acres of land in Spring Hope, North Carolina is the only one of this magnitude in the entire western hemisphere. The milling portion of Hemp, Inc.'s industrial hemp processing facility has just been completed. Once the shredder/grinder and conveyor (the parts that feed the mill) are installed over the next 2 weeks, full production of the approximate 18 million pounds of Kenaf (the cousin plant to hemp) will begin. Hemp, Inc.'s industrial hemp processing facility is bound to become the mecca of this new clean green agricultural and industrial American revolution.

Aligned with Hemp, Inc.'s Triple Bottom Line approach, Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing Hemp Growing Veteran Village Kins Communities in Florida and is actively looking for 1,000+ acres (similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona where Perlowin plans on growing 300 acres of hemp this year) that would consist of smaller lots for Kins Domains (eco-villages). "The eco-villages would also include organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements," said Perlowin.

From rehabilitation to job creation, Perlowin says this model presents a holistic solution to those individuals that all Americans owe a great debt of gratitude towards... the American veterans. Perlowin expects this model to produce very lucrative revenue for Hemp, Inc., the veterans themselves and the local communities these Kins Communities are built near. "The infrastructure for 'The Hemp Growing, CBD-Producing, Veteran-Village Kins Community,' which takes time to build, is already in place in Arizona which I've been building for the last 4 years and can be duplicated for Florida," concluded Perlowin.

To see video highlights of The Hemp University's first educational symposium, visit www.HempIncPresents.com or Perlowin's social media posts where one-minute video updates are posted frequently by CEO Bruce Perlowin. Perlowin also highlights hemp growers all over America, growing hemp in the future, and other relevant hemp-related facts. In fact, he may joint venture with some of the hemp growers he met.

UPCOMING HEMP EVENTS

1. NoCo Hemp Expo (March 31 - April 1, 2017 in Loveland, Colorado)

The NoCo Hemp Expo (NoCo4) will provide networking opportunities with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, educators, policymakers, and global thought leaders who are on the cutting-edge of hemp research, development and innovation. NoCo4 will bring together hemp-centric companies from the regional, national and international markets to promote and expand the awareness surrounding the extensive benefits of industrial and nutritional hemp. This year, NoCo4 will introduce their "Global Hemp Village" which will connect industry leaders from around the world with the growing U.S. markets. The primary goal of NoCo4 is to increase awareness of new hemp products, technology, innovation, legislation and politics that impact the advancement of hemp re-entering the mainstream with common-sense regulations.

2. Hemp & Cannabis Fair (April 1 - 2, 2017 in Salem, Oregon)

The Hemp & Cannabis Fair will showcase hemp and cannabis products, accessories and tools, grow and harvest equipment, samples and a large variety of vendors with smoking accessories. The fair will also present useful information on recreational marijuana laws along with a laundry list of medicinal uses for patients.

3. The Hemp University's Farming HEMP for Profit (April 29, 2017 in Spring Hope, North Carolina)

The Hemp University will be doing its second event for landowners, farmers, entrepreneurs and investors. This will also be the last "introductory" event, as following classes will be focused on a high-end technical education series. These will be similar to what you would expect for experienced professionals in their fields or those wanting the latest information on a specific topic.

4. Marijuana Business Conference and Expo (May 16 - 19, 2017 in Washington, DC)

The Marijuana Business Conference and Expo is the largest gathering business community of mid to large wholesale growers, dispensaries and recreational retailers, infused product makers, ancillary companies ranging from grow technology to legal services, and, angels and VCs investing in privately-held firms. The conference highlights the latest advances and networking opportunities in the cannabis industry. MJBizCon, as it is referred to, has continued to set industry-wide attendance records and is by far the world's largest gathering of executives and exhibitors each and every season. The show continues to be curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, the industry's most trusted professional news service. The upcoming expo expects 3,500-4,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than a dozen nations including a large Canadian contingent.

5. The Hemp University's Farming HEMP for Profit (May 27, 2017 in Spring Hope, North Carolina)

The Hemp University will launch the first of these events focused on Greenhouse and Indoor Growing. As May/June mark the end for the outdoor planting season, The Hemp University will bring the best in class Greenhouse and Indoor Growing experts to educate and train attendees on the opportunities, challenges and what is needed to succeed.

6. Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition (June 14 - 16, 2017 in New York, Nork; September 13 - 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California; and October 4 - 6, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts)

The Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo (CWCBExpo) is the definitive business event for the cannabis industry. Exhibitors and sponsors bring cutting-edge solutions to owners and managers of businesses in this fast-growing industry, and a wealth of opportunity and knowledge to those looking to enter the market with potential partners and investors. The Annual Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions feature the latest technologies, solutions and resources for your cannabis-related company. Exhibits, products, services and seminars available at the 2017 CWCBExpo will include: Accounting & Insurance Services; Advertising & Marketing Agencies; Banking & Payment Processing Services; Botanicals; Containers, Bottles, & Packaging; Dispensing & Vending Machines; Displays & Fixtures; Grow Lights; Hemp Products; Hydroponics & Cultivation Products; Infused Edibles & Beverages; Inventory Tracking; Lawyers & Legal Resources; Licensing Services; Medical Resources; Paraphernalia (Head Shop & Smoke Shop Goods); POS & Management Software; Private Equity & Investment Resources; Professional Training & Education; Security Services & Equipment; Seed Banks; Testing & Lab Services; Tinctures, Tonics, & Topicals; Vaporizers; and, more.

7. The Hemp University's Farming HEMP for Profit (June 24, 2017 in Spring Hope, North Carolina)

The Hemp University will bring you The Art and Science of Extraction. Potentially the greatest single opportunity in the cannabis industry are the products created via extraction. With over 120 currently discovered cannabinoids and terpenes in cannabis -- extraction and refinement are paramount to creating top tier consumer products.

To list your hemp event here, email events@hempinc.com.

SUBSCRIBE TO HEMP, INC.'S VIDEO UPDATES

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the #1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the "Freedom Leaf Magazine" article "The Return of the Hemp Decorticator" by Steve Bloom.

Freedom Leaf Magazine, one of the preeminent news resources for the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry in America, is published by Freedom Leaf, Inc., a fully reporting, audited, publicly traded company on OTC Markets. Stay in the loop with Freedom Leaf Magazine as it continues to deliver the good news in marijuana reform with some of the most compelling art, entertainment, and lifestyle-driven industry news in the cannabis/hemp sector. On the go? Download the Freedom Leaf mobile app to stay connected as they transform the delivery of cannabis news and information across the digital landscape. Get the mobile app on Apple iOS or Google Play.

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting www.hempinc.com. To subscribe to the "Hemp, Inc. Presents" YouTube channel, be sure to click the subscribe button.

WHAT IS HEMP?

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used in nutritional food products such as hemp seeds, hemp hearts and hemp proteins, for humans. It is also used in building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

To see the video showcasing the dramatic footage of our hemp and Kenaf grows, click here.

To see 1-minute daily video updates (from Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin) on the final phases of completion of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation and other developments, click here. (Remember to scroll down to see the other videos of this historical event of building an American industrial hemp processing facility and factory from the ground up.)

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Fuel. While the industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for a very long time, its benefits to the environment have just been realized in recent years. One of the compelling things hemp offers is fuel. Reserves of petroleum are being depleted. Right now we are depleting our reserves of petroleum and buying it up from other countries. It would be nice if we could have a fuel source which was reusable and which we could grow right here, making us completely energy independent.

Industries in search of sustainable and eco-friendly processes are realizing hemp as a viable option. Hemp can provide an alternative, more efficient source of energy in the fuel industry. "The woody hemp plant is low in moisture; it dries quickly and is an efficient biomass source of methanol. The waste products produced by using hemp oil are a good source of ethanol. Both methanol and ethanol are produced from hemp through the efficient and economical process of thermo-chemical conversion. One acre of hemp yields 1,000 gallons or 3,785 liters of fuel. Hemp allows a lesser reliance on fossil fuels, which are non-renewable sources of energy and will not be able to meet the increasing global demands for long.

Petroleum fuel increases carbon monoxide in the atmosphere and contributes heavily to global warming and the greenhouse effect, which could lead to global catastrophe in the next 50 years if these trends continue. Do you want to find out if they are right, or do you want to grow the most cost effective and environmentally safe fuel source on the planet?

Using hemp as an energy and rotation crop would be a great step in the right direction.

To see 1-minute daily video updates (from Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin) on the final phases of completion of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation and other developments, click here. (Remember to scroll down to see the other videos of this historical event of building an American industrial hemp processing facility and factory from the ground up.)

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA INDUSTRIAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

The 900-member North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association (NCIHA) is a 501(c)(6) trade organization that represents all the stakeholders helping to build a thriving hemp industry in North Carolina. The NCIHA is responsible for the lobbying effort behind the passage of the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Through education, dedication and fundraising, North Carolina can be accelerated to the forefront of global growth in Industrial and Medicinal Hemp. North Carolina can and should lead the country in cultivation, processing and support the consumption of hemp's many beneficial products. Hemp was, for almost 200 years, a legal and fundamental crop in North Carolina and should be again.

Visit www.ncindhemp.org for more information. To join the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association, click here.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit www.NationalHempAssociation.org.

ABOUT THE "HEMP GROWING VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES"

Aligned with Hemp, Inc.'s Triple Bottom Line approach, CEO Bruce Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing "Hemp Growing Veteran Village Kins Communities" in North Carolina and considering several other states similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona. He currently has 2,500 acres (and counting) of land in Kingman, Arizona where he's building a veteran village on 500 of those acres that would consist of 160 lots of 2 1/2 acre parcels for Kins Domains (eco-villages). Each parcel would grow 1 acre of hemp as well as having organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements that make up a Kins Domain.

An additional 100 acres of hemp will be grown in each one of these 500-acre communities. The revenue from fifty of those acres is used to support that community. The revenue from the other fifty acres of hemp will be used to purchase 2 additional 500-acre parcels of land, thus keeping up with the needs of a large number of veterans that exist now and in the future.

The eco-friendly "Veteran Village Kins Communities" were inspired by the book series, The Ringing Cedars of Russia (https://www.ringingcedars.com). Perlowin has since found a way to incorporate it into Hemp, Inc.'s strategy of building hemp growing, CBD-producing "communities" or "villages." The first part of these "Veteran Village Kins Communities" is a "holistic healing and learning center" whose function in each community is obvious by the title. The prototype Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona is expected to be completed by mid-2017.

Perlowin has been personally creating the Arizona "Veteran Village Kins Community" since 2013 as a solution to America's multifaceted veteran problem. To date, forty-four percent of the homeless are veterans. Twelve percent of that group are combat woman veterans with children. Twenty-two veterans commit suicide EVERY DAY. Two million veterans are on food stamps. As for the future, 238,000 veterans are leaving the armed services every year.

From rehabilitation to job creation, Perlowin says this model presents a comprehensive holistic solution to those individuals that all Americans owe a great debt of gratitude towards... the American veterans. Perlowin expects this model to produce very lucrative revenue for Hemp, Inc., the veterans themselves and the local communities these Kins Communities are built near. "The infrastructure for 'The Hemp Growing, CBD-Producing, Veteran-Village Kins Community,' which takes time to build, is already in place in Arizona. I've been building this infrastructure since 2013 and it can be duplicated for any state," says Perlowin.

IN THE NEWS: HEMP ON TRACK FOR LEGALIZATION

Arizona. As reported by Hemp, Inc. on 2/22/17, Arizona State Legislature, SB1337, that was in review by the Senate has passed the Senate with a 26-4 with bipartisan support in the Senate and is now in the House for consideration. SB 1337, if passed, would legalize the production, processing, sale and distribution of industrial hemp for commercial purposes.

Kansas. House Bill 2182, introduced by the Commerce, Labor and Economic Development committee, passed the Kansas House yesterday with a 103 to 18 vote. HB 2182 establishes a pilot program that authorizes the Kansas Department of Agriculture to license commercial growers to produce industrial hemp, and for businesses to process the plant into various products. It would also authorize universities such as Kansas State University to conduct research into seed varieties, cultivation and commercialization of hemp products.

Australia. The Food Standards Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ) announced that it will permit the sale of hemp seed products, such as flours and oils, for human consumption. FSANZ is the bi-national government agency which administers the food standards code and has already prepared and assessed a proposal to develop new regulation that will allow the sale of hemp seed products. Hemp Foods Australia, the largest hemp food wholesaler, retailer, manufacturer and exporter in the Southern Hemisphere, expects the legalization to be granted on April 28, 2017 with hemp foods available for sale in Australia after November of this year.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. ( OTC PINK : HEMP) said, "We are not wasting any time. We are reaching out to industry contacts in Australia to sell seeds produced here in North Carolina. This is part of our ongoing efforts to 'Make America Hemp Again' by having America be the largest exporter of hemp products instead of the largest importer of hemp products."

Perlowin has established relationships with "country directors" from his previous companies in Australia and New Zealand. His contacts have both managed training centers and large scale sales forces and he's excited to have an opportunity for Hemp, Inc. to be the first to export American hemp seeds. Making the switch from importing to exporting hemp products will undoubtedly help reach the primary goal of the United States being the largest exporter of hemp. "This (Australia) is also a perfect example of how legalizing industrial hemp creates more opportunities for Hemp, Inc. in a variety of ways," said Perlowin.

HEMP, INC.'S "TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE"

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan. Thus, Hemp, Inc.'s "Triple Bottom Line" approach serves as an important tool in balancing meeting business objectives and the needs of society and environment at the same time.

SOCIAL NETWORKS:

http://www.twitter.com/hempinc (Twitter)

http://www.facebook.com/hempinc (Facebook)

http://investorshangout.com/Hemp-Inc-HEMP-87248/ (Investors Hangout)

To see the video showcasing the dramatic footage of our hemp and Kenaf grows, click here.

To see 1-minute daily video updates (from Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin) on the final phases of completion of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation and other developments, click here. (Remember to scroll down to see the other videos of this historical event of building an American industrial hemp processing facility and factory from the ground up.)

SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.