The Countdown is on: With Less Than Ten Days to Go Independent Horror Film Itsy Bitsy Kicks Campaign Into High Gear With Nearly $22k Raised and $18k to Go

The Kickstarter "Project We Love," Unveils Original Key Art created by Matthew Peak (Nightmare on Elm Street)

HOLLYWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - October 04, 2017) - Filmmakers Cory Neal and Micah Gallo Kickstarter's campaign on behalf of the original horror film Itsy Bitsy is over halfway in reaching their overall goal of $40,000. The recently named "Project We Love," on behalf of Kickstarter, the crowd funding campaign has raised over $14,000 in its first three days and has had over 50k views the trailer alone (and climbing).

To increase awareness and help fund the film before its upcoming crowd funding deadline, the producers are unveiling the official original key art, created by Matthew Peak of Nightmare on Elm Street fame and introducing the official tagline "Fear Spins its Web." (see photo)

"The response to our campaign by the media has been really great," said Gallo. "People especially love that our film is a female-driven character drama first and a suspense film second."

The overall goal is to raise $40,000 from fan support via the Kickstarter campaign https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/803978397/itsy-bitsy by October 11, 2017 to complete the project.

Numerous publications, podcasts and blogs have featured this original crowd funding campaign ranging from Daily Variety to Bloody Disgusting to Daily Dead to Nerd Reactor to Pop Horror to Sci Fi Talk to iheartRadio Networks.

Itsy Bitsy marries the high concept fun of a film reminiscent of Jaws with the edgy character drama of a film like The Exorcist and features a woman in the center scorned by her past. Her physical fight is with the creature while her battle inside is ambivalence versus pure love.

The film tells the story of single mother "Kara" (Elizabeth Roberts) who moves from New York to the quiet countryside with her two children for a job opportunity she can't afford to turn down. The family moves into their humble new guesthouse. Kara begins her work as a private nurse to "Walter," (Bruce Davison) a man stricken with multiple sclerosis and an appraiser of rare antiquities with a secretive past.

Her teenage son, Jesse, (Arman Darbo) is unhappy about this most of all. Losing his friends and moving to the middle of nowhere hasn't made his job of looking after his little sister, "Cambria," (Chloe Perrin) any easier.

Doom precedes them. "Akiba," (Treva Etienne) a shady international associate of Walter's, brings with him a mysterious relic of ancient origin. "Kara" encounters run in with a local sheriff played by genre veteran actor Denise Crosby.

All too quickly they discover the relic contains more than just legends. Inside, waits a terrifying creature born of ancient darkness and pure instinct…a pre-historic cave Spider unlike the modern world has ever seen.

Contributors to the Itsy Bitsy Kickstarter Campaign will receive unique, amazing, thrilling, one-of-a-kind incentives for supporting the project. This week the producers promised all backers of the crowd funding campaign a special "crew T-shirt," exclusively for those who have donated at the discount of $15 (instead of 20) for anyone sharing the Kickstarter with friends and family.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/4/11G146232/Images/ItsyBitsy_KeyArt_sA_wTag14kw-139094442acb80b383f1fd8a42ad7285.jpg