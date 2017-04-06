CounterPath Receives 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award from TMC

Bria X Honored for Exceptional Innovation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) - CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)(TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning, over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications (UC) solutions for enterprises and carriers, today announced that it has been named as a 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award Winner.

Bria X enables secure voice, video, messaging, presence and screen sharing overlaying any existing IP-based call server, across any device and using any network. Designed to help bridge the gap between technology, efficiency and seamless communications - Bria X offers teams, big or small, the ability to scale their business phone system as the need arises with trending business conditions and a growing mobile workforce all through a centralized provisioning dashboard. Bria X empowers IT managers to deploy a full-featured UC solution that uses a centralized web portal to provision all softphones, regardless of user location, and without the need to re-invest in new IT infrastructure.

"We designed a product that enabled businesses to leverage their existing IT network and infrastructure to bring disparate and legacy systems together in a more unified way to increase ongoing collaboration and productivity," said Todd Carothers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, CounterPath. "I have not seen another offering like Bria X that enables softphones to transform the tethered desk phone experience into a dynamic voice, video, messaging, presence and collaboration offering over existing call server deployments. IT managers are enabling a totally new and feature-rich upgrade without touching their infrastructure instantly via our Bria X web portal - now that's powerful."

"It gives me great pleasure to honor CounterPath as a 2017 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative product, Bria X," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by CounterPath in their groundbreaking work on Bria X."

Winners of the 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified over-the-top (OTT) communications experience across both fixed and mobile networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions power the voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as AT&T, Avaya, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, GENBAND, Metaswitch Networks, Mitel, NEC, Network Norway, Nokia, Rogers and Verizon. Visit www.counterpath.com.

About Bria X

Bria X is a new service offering from CounterPath that provides SMBs and enterprises with an easy and efficient solution for adding secure team messaging, presence and screen sharing services on top of existing hosted or premise-based IP voice services. With apps available for desktop, smartphone and tablet devices, and up to three devices per subscription, businesses can easily add mobile and BYOD options for their employees and provide them with the flexibility to be reached on the device of their choice in the method that makes the most sense. And with the Bria X Web Platform, IT administrators can set up, provision and manage accounts all from one central, web-based dashboard. For more information, visit www.bria-x.com.

