Country Natural Beef Selects Where Food Comes From to Provide Non-GMO Verification for its New 'Oregon Country Beef' Brand

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global, Inc.) ( OTCQB : WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced that its IMI Global subsidiary was chosen as the Non-GMO Project Technical Administrator for Country Natural Beef's new brand, Oregon Country Beef.

Oregon Country Beef, which is fully Non-GMO Project Verified, is the latest example of Country Natural Beef's commitment to meeting consumer demands that already includes adherence to environmental stewardship, animal welfare and naturally raised beef standards. Country Natural Beef is an Oregon-based, consumer-driven beef marketing cooperative consisting of 100 family ranches aggregating 100,000 mother cows on millions of acres of public and private land. Their products are sold in restaurants and retail locations nationwide.

IMI Global was selected for the project due to its long-standing partnership with Country Natural Beef co-op members who have used IMI Global to conduct audits for other standards, including Source and Age, Non-Hormone Treated Cattle (NHTC), Verified Natural Beef and the Global Animal Partnership 5-Step Animal Welfare Rating. As a result, the Company can offer Country Natural Beef and other customers bundled pricing that reduces costs and relieves 'audit fatigue.'

"We are pleased to have been selected to support the launch of this new brand and expand our relationships with the family ranches participating in the program," said Leann Saunders, president of Where Food Comes From, Inc. "Country Natural Beef was an early adopter of several consumer-driven production standards that have since become mainstream, and their launch of the Oregon Country Beef brand is a natural progression for them. Their extensive use of IMI Global for auditing to multiple standards positions them to access the Saudi Arabia export market and puts them in a great position to qualify for anticipated requirements to enter the Chinese market."

About IMI Global

IMI Global, a subsidiary of Where Food Comes From, Inc., is an accredited, independent verification company that evaluates specific attributes or practices associated with livestock production and provides an unbiased assessment of the ability of any animal or group of animals to meet specific standards or claims. The Company audits to numerous standards to enable livestock producers to access certain markets or brands that require specific production assessments.

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global) is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. The Company supports more than 12,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, and Sterling Solutions units. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program utilizes the verification of product attributes to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase through product labeling and web-based information sharing and education. Visit www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com for additional information.

