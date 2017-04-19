Courts confirm Nexsan has priority over EMC for Unity name

Nexsan's strong growth and Unity sales unhampered by legal battle

CAMPBELL, CA AND LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Nexsan®, a global leader in redefining unified storage, today announced that the Federal Court for the District of Massachusetts has declared that Nexsan has priority over EMC for the use of the trademark Unity. After eleven months of legal proceedings, the court has ruled that Nexsan has priority over EMC to the Unity trademark in relation to computer data storage and associated technologies.

Unity is Nexsan's flagship product. It is the first unified storage platform that combines enterprise NAS and high performance block storage, plus enterprise file sync-and-share, n-way sync, and secure active archive. Unity provides a fully-integrated private cloud, enabling users to work remotely from anywhere in the world at any time with full access to their corporate files.

On March 22, 2016 Nexsan filed applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the Unity and Nexsan Unity trademarks. Nexsan's applications were filed 38 days prior to any application from EMC and prior to EMC's May 2, 2016, announcement in a press release of its own product, also called Unity.

Tech giant EMC, which was acquired by Dell last year, wrote to Nexsan's counsel asking them to cease use of the name and threatening litigation. Nexsan decided instead to file a lawsuit against the multi-billion-dollar company, seeking a legal declaration that Nexsan had priority in the Unity trademark. Nexsan prevailed in Friday's court decision.

"It was always going to be a challenge going up against a tech giant," said Ron Bienvenu, CEO at Nexsan. "Dell acquired EMC last year giving the company even more power and weight. But, Nexsan filed its Unity trademark application first, and so we are extremely pleased today that the court has given Nexsan priority. We've been enjoying tremendous success since we launched Unity, surpassing the milestone of 100 systems sold, and contributing several million dollars to our bottom line."

Unity is designed to combat challenges of remote access and security while offering high capacity storage. The patented software is designed to specifically meet the requirements of today's modern workforce. Since launching Unity in April 2016, Nexsan has continued to see growth and spun out of Imation Corp. in a deal with Spear Point Capital Management in January. In February Nexsan announced the delivery of Unity Active Archive, a hardened secure archive integrated with Unity. In March Nexsan announced the launch of Unity in Japan, and in April the milestone achievement of 100 Unity systems deployed.

Nexsan has a 100 percent channel sales model and is continuing to expand its presence globally across vertical markets such as healthcare, government, finance, education and media.

