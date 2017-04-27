Courtyard Alexandria Makes Exploring DC Even Easier

Hotel in the heart of Alexandria offers Metro passes, parking and breakfast

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Guests looking to extend their weekend escape in DC and explore everything the city has to offer will find everything they need at Courtyard Alexandria Pentagon South. The hotel in Alexandria, Virginia is offering an exclusive Explore DC Package that provides perks for travelers who want to capture memorable moments at all of the best sights in the nation's capital.

Available year-round, the hotel's Explore DC Package invites guests to wake up to a complimentary buffet breakfast every morning, featuring an array of freshly prepared breakfast classics. Guests will also enjoy complimentary self-parking for one vehicle, along with two one-day Metro passes per stay, Wi-Fi, and two complimentary bottles of water.

Perfect for families or travelers to DC visiting sights like the new African American Museum, the Smithsonian, National Mall, historic war monuments, or the White House, this exclusive offer makes getting around the nation's capital easy. The hotel has a shuttle to the metro, where guests can board to find their way to the city's most popular monuments and sights.

Guests can also make the short trip to historic Old Town Alexandria, where they can experience the local shops, sights and restaurants that line the streets. The hotel's prime location makes exploring the best of DC and beyond easy and seamless.

After a day of exploring, travelers can relax by the pool or grab a bite to eat. The hotel's own Bistro is the perfect food and beverage destination for a variety of dinner and cocktail options in the evening. The Bistro also offers specialty beverages made with Starbucks® coffee to help you get a jump on the day, before you set out to see the sights.

For more information about the Explore DC package, visit the hotel's website, or call 1-703-751-4510 to ask about package rates, and availability.

About Courtyard Alexandria Pentagon South

Courtyard Alexandria Pentagon South is located 5 miles from Ronald Regan Washington National Airport and offers easy access to The Pentagon, Arlington National Cemetery and Washington, D.C. Guests can begin their day in Virginia on a positive note with a hearty breakfast and their favorite Starbucks® beverage from The Bistro, then unwind in the evening with a mouthwatering meal paired with refreshing cocktails. When it's time to rest, head to the hotel's comfortable rooms and suites appointed with plush bedding, soundproof windows, complimentary Wi-Fi and ergonomic workspaces, and recharge for the next day in town. When downtime arises, visit the hotel fitness center featuring cardiovascular equipment and free weights, then take a refreshing dip in the indoor pool where the large windows provide exterior views of the gardens. Courtyard Alexandria Pentagon South provides the ideal home base.