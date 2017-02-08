Courtyard Los Angeles Westside Is The Place To Gather In LA

Culver City event space offers over 13,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Located along the Westside in Culver City, the Courtyard Los Angeles Westside is at the heart of vibrant LA, and offers a brilliant destination for meetings, gatherings and celebrations, surrounded by the best the city has to offer.

With more than 13,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, the Culver City hotel provides venues perfect for weddings and small to mid-size meetings. The trained staff has the expertise to handle every detail to make events memorable. Let the team cater to your individual styles and taste, by assisting with décor, lighting, and setup. With a wide selection of menus, delicious cuisine can be customized to fit any occasion.

The hotel easily accommodates meetings from 10 guests to receptions for up to 300 in its most expansive Culver City wedding venues. The Palisades Garden room has floor to ceiling windows with polished Travertine floors along with an attached Patio, equipped with a retractable awning opening up to the beautiful Los Angeles sky.

The Studio Ballroom is located on the hotel's second floor and is decorated with rich mahogany wood, contemporary chandeliers and beautiful neutral carpet. The room also comes equipped with a custom Bose sound system and drop down screen to handle your event's audiovisual, internet and I.T. needs

Located just moments from Sony Pictures Studios, the J. Paul Getty Museum, and other popular local sights, the Courtyard Los Angeles Westside provides the perfect backdrop for attendees and wedding guests, with plenty to explore, see and do when they're not celebrating.

For more information, or to begin booking your LA area event or meeting, contact Leticia Catalan, Director of Catering at 310.590.2514 or leticia.catalan@hhmlp.com or contact Antonio Ruiz, Director of Sales and Marketing at 310.590.2510 or tony.ruiz@hhmlp.com.

About Courtyard Los Angeles Westside

Courtyard Los Angeles Westside is located just 4 miles from LAX airport. Known for its continuous involvement with the film industry, Culver City boasts several points of interest to visit during travel to the hotel, including the J. Paul Getty Museum, Loyola Marymount University and Sony Pictures Studios. After an eventful day around town, unwind in the hotel's sleekly designed spaces with free high-speed internet. Start your morning off right with a hearty breakfast sandwich and Starbucks® coffee at The Bistro, which also serves delectable American cuisine and handcrafted cocktails in the evening. Whether you're planning a wedding or business conference, your occasion will be an instant success in one of 11 stylish event rooms. During downtime, workout at the hotel's well-equipped fitness center, or take advantage of Southern California's perfect weather in the shimmering outdoor pool and whirlpool.