Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan earns Debbie Marriott Harrison TakeCare Award of Excellence

Boutique hotel in Pune honored for fostering culture focused on employee wellbeing

PUNE, INDIA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan, the award-winning boutique hotel in Pune, was recently honored with the prestigious Debbie Marriott Harrison TakeCare Award of Excellence for demonstrating significant achievements in promoting a culture of wellbeing for associates and the surrounding community. The property was the only hotel out of 4,000 Marriott properties worldwide to win this prestigious award.

Launched in 2016, the Debbie Marriott Harrison TakeCare Award of Excellence recognises a managed property, department or above-property team for demonstrating significant achievements in creating a culture of associate health and wellbeing.

Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan's General Manager Mr. Nasir Shaikh said his team's commitment to Marriott values was a driving factor behind the honor.

"'Putting People First' is a core value we live by and to put this into action, we embraced the 'Take Care' program as a mindset vs. an initiative," he explained. "Today, we are proud that we have been and will continue to focus on the overall wellness and wellbeing of my team at Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan."

While promoting associate wellbeing, the Chakan hotel also focuses on the health and welfare of neighboring communities. Among its employee and community wellness initiatives, the Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan recently changed lives in the remote villages by offering them some of the basic amenities of life such as water and electricity.

Mr. Shaikh also explained how the Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan team draws inspiration from the Marriott International "TakeCare" vision that invests in associate and community wellbeing.

"Nothing could be truer than company founder J. Willard Marriott's adage, 'If you take care of your associates, they will take care of the customer, and the customer will keep coming back,'" he said.

"Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan has always followed this ideology and introduced various wellbeing programs for the associates and honors those associates who exemplify this legendary spirit to serve the customer."

About Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan

Conveniently located near Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune, India, the Courtyard by Marriott Pune Chakan hotel welcomes travellers with a host of amenities designed for comfort and relaxation. Whether travelling for business or a weekend getaway in Maharashtra, guests will appreciate the property's featherbed mattresses, marble bathrooms, flat-screen TVs, high-speed internet and 24-hour room service. On-site MoMo Café offers a delicious and welcoming 24-hour food with a range of flavors from India and across the globe; for guests on the move, MoMo 2 Go offers quick pastries, sandwiches and salads in a vibrant café setting. After a day of meetings or exploring nearby landmarks such as the Shaniwar Wada or Sinhagad Fort, guests are invited to unwind in the property's tranquil outdoor pool and whirlpool or try a game of table tennis or foosball. Later, fit in a workout in the fitness center, which features complimentary classes, cardiovascular equipment and free weights. Meanwhile, meetings and weddings at this Pune hotel are unforgettable occasions: 18,490.03 square feet of modern, versatile indoor and outdoor event space includes 10 event rooms and a 24-hour business centre, as well as state-of-the-art technology.