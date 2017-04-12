Courtyard Miami West FL/ Turnpike Provides Premier Space For Special Events

Doral Florida group hotel offers prime event and wedding venue in West Miami

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Providing premium Miami event space, Courtyard Miami West/FL Turnpike sets the stage for unforgettable special events. From meetings and conferences to baby showers, sweet 16 parties, quinceañeras, weddings, anniversaries and first communions, the Doral hotel offers room blocks and rates to suit any style function.

With a vibrant West Miami, Florida location, complimentary onsite parking, and delicious dining at The Bistro, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the hotel offers a modern space for those planning events and booking room blocks. Its contemporary, high tech boardroom is perfect for executive meetings, and the property provides onsite catering along with complimentary Wi-Fi, printing and faxing services in its convenient business center.

The hotel's Flagler Room offers space for up to 50 attendees, and can be broken up to suit smaller sessions as required. A dedicated team of event planners is on hand and ready to assist with every detail from venue and menu selection to scheduling your breaks, so you can focus on the day's agenda. The hotel easily accommodates 82 guests theater style, 40 guests classroom style, 60 guests with round tables and 50 guests U shape.

For room blocks and groups and attendees staying onsite, the hotel offers spacious accommodations with movable desks, and complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as suites with mini-refrigerators, microwaves and luxury Marriott bedding. All rooms include flat-screen TVs with premium movie channels and are completely smoke-free.

Event planners who book now receive a complimentary pot of coffee for the event. For questions or booking inquiries, please contact the hotel Sales Office at 786-264-0923.

About Courtyard Miami West/FL Turnpike

