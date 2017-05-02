Courtyard Stamford Downtown unveils Multimillion-dollar Renovation, Prepares for Restaurant Launch

Updates to Stamford hotel include refreshed guest rooms, corridor spaces, new Italian-American eatery

STAMFORD, CT--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - The Courtyard Stamford Downtown has debuted a more than $2 million renovation focused on refreshing the Stamford hotel's guest rooms and corridor spaces.

The extensive upgrade incorporates Marriott's CYnergy design, which includes new carpeting, vibrant wall coverings, impactful corridor and guest room lighting, artwork, furniture, linens, modern guest bathroom lighting and mirrors.

Front Office Manager Jason Coppola shared his enthusiasm about the dramatic changes at the downtown Stamford hotel.

"We are pleased to introduce our revitalized accommodations and spaces that feature enhanced functionality for business and leisure travelers alike," Coppola said. "We really think that this spectacular beautification will appeal to all of our guests and we are excited for them to experience the 'new' Courtyard Stamford Downtown."

In addition to the guest room and corridor renovations, the hotel in downtown Stamford, Connecticut, prepared for the May 1 opening of Bar Zipoli, a New York-style Italian grill and bar. The new eatery resides in the space previously occupied by Napa and Co., which closed in January. Menus at the property's new downtown Stamford restaurant will feature a range of fare including pizza, steaks, seafood and wings; seating options will include a 14-stool bar and outdoor dining on Summer and Broad streets, as well as traditional indoor seating. Bar Zipoli will also host live jazz and show video performances from such legends as Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin on flat-screen televisions in the bar.

Embodying the heart and soul of a classic boutique hotel, the Courtyard Stamford Downtown is an ideal choice for leisure and business travelers seeking attentive services and thoughtful amenities in a lively urban environment. The property's casually cool spaces offer pillowtop mattresses and stylish sofa beds to deliver the support and comfort guests need away from home. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the hotel, ensuring connectivity to family, friends and co-workers, while computer desks and ergonomic chairs offer a productive work environment. Guests are invited to keep their exercise routine intact at the property's club-quality fitness center, followed by a soothing dip in the heated indoor pool and whirlpool. Planning an event in Stamford? The Courtyard Stamford Downtown offers an exceptional venue for social or corporate events, featuring nearly 900 square feet of flexible, contemporary space within walking distance from Stamford Town Center, University of Connecticut-Stamford and Ferguson Library.

About the Courtyard Stamford Downtown

Conveniently located in the heart of Stamford near Stamford Center for the Arts, Fernando Luis Alvarez Gallery and many of the city's top attractions, the Courtyard Stamford Downtown features an outstanding setting for any Stamford event or getaway. This newly renovated hotel features 115 redesigned rooms and suites outfitted with luxurious bedding, flat-screen TVs and high-speed Wi-Fi. Guests stay active away from home in the property's fitness center and an indoor pool, while business and social event planners appreciate the property's versatile function space and first-class catering. Book a memorable experience today at the Courtyard Stamford Downtown.

The Team behind the Renovations

Founded in 2009, UC Funds recently invested over $100 million in downtown Stamford, inclusive of the Courtyard Marriott in August 2016 for $26 million. "We are excited to have acquired this trophy asset in the strongest location in Stamford," said Dan Palmier, CEO of UC Funds.

UC Funds is a national balance sheet provider of both debt and equity capital solutions, that has closed in excess of $1 billion in real estate investments over the last 36 months. UC Funds provides quick financial solutions throughout the entire capital stack, including joint venture equity. UC Funds is one of the nation's most entrepreneurial lending institutions, focused on Multifamily, Retail, Office, Hotel, Industrial/Warehouse, Adaptive Reuse and Construction assets nationwide. UC Funds believes in their purchase as the quality and location of the hotel make it a premier hospitality asset in the Stamford market, as well as a highly stabilized asset with annual income in excess of $2.0 million.