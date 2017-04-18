Coveo Announces Free AI-Powered Search for Every Salesforce Community and App

Coveo for Salesforce Free Edition removes barriers to adopt AI-powered search by offering a frictionless drag-and-drop experience

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and QUEBEC, QC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Coveo, a recognized leader in AI-powered search and predictive analytics, and recently positioned as the highest for execution and furthest for innovation leader in the leaders quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, has just announced the general availability of Coveo for Salesforce Free Edition.

Coveo for Salesforce powers the support experiences of some of the biggest, most innovative brands in the world. Coveo for Salesforce Free Edition now allows every brand using Salesforce to leverage Coveo's Machine Learning features and transform their self-service experiences to deliver more relevant content, at scale, whether for customers, partners or employees.

Companies unintentionally make it difficult for people to find relevant content, let alone receiving relevant insights and personalized recommendations. It is even harder for community administrators and managers to gain valuable insights, and learn from usage and behavioral data, such as what customers are searching for, what drives better outcomes or what content gaps exist in their self-service pages.

"Search and relevance are at the very core of user engagement, personalization and self-service success," said Laurent Simoneau, President and CTO of Coveo. "We wanted to offer the Salesforce ecosystem a solution with the capabilities and ease of use needed to truly optimize their self-service experiences and applications. With Coveo for Salesforce Free Edition, they can now deploy an AI-powered search solution that not only delivers best-in-class relevance, in-depth usage analytics and a rich user interface, but also provides the advanced capabilities of our machine learning engine in minutes."

Coveo for Salesforce Free Edition offers a fast, barrier-free onramp that infuses self-learning, AI technology directly within Salesforce Community and App Clouds, making Salesforce content easier to find and providing insight into what customers, partners and employees are asking for in their community.

Within minutes, Coveo customers can transform their community and self-service sites into dynamic, visually appealing destinations that match the vibrancy of customer's existing digital properties, combined with the personalization power of AI-powered relevance.

Coveo for Salesforce Free Edition leverages the power of its machine learning to enable constituents to spend less time searching and more time engaging with the right content. With the Free Edition that is now available from the Salesforce AppExchange, companies benefit from the following features:

Machine learning capabilities that deliver the best, most relevant answers from all Salesforce content.

Easy drag-and-drop tools to customize their community with a rich, intuitive search user interface that matches the aesthetics of their site.

Coveo Usage Analytics which enable companies to continuously learn and improve, by understanding how people behave on-site, what they're looking for and when they don't find content, why not.

Flexible deployment options, available for any community, with an out-of-the-box integration with Lightning Community Builder or ability to add to existing VisualForce pages.

Coveo for Salesforce Free Edition is an ideal solution for Salesforce systems integrators and developers to integrate into their client's Salesforce environments. For those that also require Coveo Support, an Express Edition is available for a fee. Both editions enable developers to plan on using Coveo from the beginning of each of their client engagements, and help them to easily take the search experiences they deliver to their customers to the next level.

Coveo will be on the road in the upcoming series of Salesforce World Tour and community-led events such as Texas Dreamin' and Midwest Dreamin'. Visit the Coveo team at one of these events to learn more about different Coveo editions and which one best suits the needs of your organization.

To discover how you can drive real business results through AI-powered search, register for Coveo's upcoming webinar, Free AI-Powered Search for your Salesforce Community, on May 4, 2017.

To learn more about Coveo for Salesforce Free Edition, and get started with better search on your community, visit express.coveo.com.

About Coveo

Coveo, the relevance company.

Positioned upper-rightmost in the leader's quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, Coveo helps companies transform by bringing relevance to every interaction their business has with customers, partners and employees. Coveo improves customer, partner and dealer engagement, and upskills employees with self-learning, AI-powered information and recommendations across all digital experiences, driving self-service intelligence from websites to contact centers and intranets. A Sitecore Platinum Technology Partner and a Salesforce Gold ISV Partner, Coveo removes complexity and improves proficiency and engagement. Powered by artificial intelligence, unified search, rich analytics, and machine learning, Coveo drives more relevant and effortless experiences by providing contextual information and predictive insights from across all cloud and on-premises systems. From website intelligence and self-service applications to intelligent contact centers and intranets, Coveo partners with some of the world's largest enterprise technology players and currently has more than 1,500 activations in mid-to-large sized global organizations across multiple industries, such as Johnson & Johnson, Adobe, VMWare, L'Oreal, GoPro, KeyBank and 3i.

For more information, visit www.coveo.com and follow our blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.