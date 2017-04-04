Coveo, a leader in AI-Powered Search, Positioned Furthest for Execution and Vision in Leaders Quadrant of Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines

Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute place Coveo as the highest and furthest within the Leaders Quadrant for Insight Engines

SAN MATEO, CA, and QUEBEC, QC--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Gartner, a research and advisory firm, released its much anticipated Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines earlier this week. The report evaluates 13 providers of Insight Engines, each assessed based upon both their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Coveo, a provider of AI-powered search and recommendations solutions, has been positioned as the highest for execution and furthest for innovation leader in the leaders quadrant.

The Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines evaluates providers on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Coveo believes its success, and Magic Quadrant positioning, is made possible by its work at the nexus of three important technologies: Intelligent Search, Predictive Analytics and Cognitive Computing. To deliver on the promise of Insight Engines, Coveo combines machine learning and usage analytics to understand a user's intent and context, what will help that user accomplish their goal, regardless of how a question is asked and, increasingly more common, issuing artificial intelligence based recommendations even when no question is asked at all. Coveo's AI-powered search enables organizations to look across their entire ecosystem of data and knowledge, irrespective of data source, to generate important insights found in the data. These insights power a more mature level of relevance by enabling organizations to pre-emptively know what their user is most likely to need and proactively recommending it, even in ways that were not consciously invoked or initially sought after.

Coveo's proprietary Coveo Relevance Maturity Model™ highlights each phase of relevance maturity and provides actionable steps for companies to increase their relevance into external web and self-service experiences, intranets or intelligent workplaces. In the model, Coveo takes relevance and insights one step further with predictive AI-powered search, which enables companies to maximize specific business outcomes such as shopping cart conversions, support case deflections, or workplace personalization, enabling true one-to-one user engagement and upskilling.

Coveo Chairman and CEO, Louis Tetu, comments, "Coveo's mission has been, and continues to be, bringing relevance to every interaction an organization has with its customers, partners and employees. Relevance is at the core of what we do." He continues, "We are incredibly honored to be positioned highest and furthest within the leaders quadrant in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines. We believe their recognition not only confirms the value of our mission to improve employee engagement, increase customer satisfaction and impact business' bottom line through relevance -- it proves that companies are becoming more aware of the shift in consumer expectations and the value technology brings in delivering personal, contextual, natural, and in the end relevant experiences. This is the new intelligence era in the enterprise software industry, and Coveo is excited to be at the forefront of that growth."

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, 30 March 2017

About Coveo

Coveo, the relevance company.

Positioned upper-rightmost in the leader's quadrant of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, Coveo helps companies transform by bringing relevance to every interaction their business has with customers, partners and employees. Coveo improves customer, partner and dealer engagement, and upskills employees with self-learning, AI-powered information and recommendations across all digital experiences, driving self-service intelligence from websites to contact centers and intranets. A Sitecore Platinum Technology Partner and a Salesforce Gold ISV Partner, Coveo removes complexity and improves proficiency and engagement. Powered by artificial intelligence, unified search, rich analytics, and machine learning, Coveo drives more relevant and effortless experiences by providing contextual information and predictive insights from across all cloud and on-premises systems. From website intelligence and self-service applications to intelligent contact centers and intranets, Coveo partners with some of the world's largest enterprise technology players and currently has more than 1,500 activations in mid-to-large sized global organizations across multiple industries, such as Johnson & Johnson, Adobe, VMWare, L'Oreal, GoPro, KeyBank and 3i.

