CoverHound Recommends Essential Products For Cyber, Small Business, Auto and Home Security

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Online insurance comparison shopping platform CoverHound, together with its subsidiary CyberPolicy, today announced recommendations for key products, services and practices that can best help consumers stay safe. Spanning cyber, small business, auto and home, the company's inaugural list of essential security solutions includes ten must-have products in each category.

"With cyberattacks on the rise, individuals and businesses need to arm themselves with the latest cybersecurity best practices and tools," said Keith Moore, CEO of CoverHound and CyberPolicy. "Equally important is the safety of every driver and homeowner, particularly with more traffic on the roads and increasing property crime in many regions. Our hope is that consumers will use this list as their guide and take every opportunity to make their lives more secure -- which, in turn, will lower their relevant insurance premiums."

Below are CoverHound's recommended products, services and practices for maintaining cyber, small business, auto and home security:

Cyber

1. Norton Small Business: Small businesses are favorite targets for malicious hackers, as they often lack sufficient security. Subscribe to this cybersecurity service so you can focus on running your business, rather than fending off online fraudsters.

2. Webcam Cover: Cover the webcams on your laptops and phones when not in use to ensure no one is using your camera to spy on you or your surroundings.

3. Dashlane: Weak passwords produce serious cybersecurity gaps, but strong passwords can be difficult to remember. Use this free application to set strong passwords, keep track of multiple credentials and automatically login everywhere via pre-approved devices.

4. Two-Factor Authentication: Two-factor authentication, or 2FA, adds an extra step to basic login procedures, and it's crucial for individuals and businesses alike. Implement 2FA to require two out of three types of credentials (including a password) to access an account.

5. Biometrics: Biometrics like Apple's Touch ID can provide authentication that's secure and easy to use. By taking a unique personal feature (such as an individual's eyes, face, fingerprints or voice) and turning it into a unique login code, the technology is difficult to spoof and can quickly identify trusted users.

6. Secure WiFi: Insecure WiFi networks can serve as easy access points for cybercriminals. Protect yourself and/or your business by adhering to WiFi security best practices such as turning on wireless network encryption, changing your default router name (SSID), and doubling up your firewalls.

7. Guest WiFi: Even well-intentioned guests can cause serious cybersecurity risks when they use your WiFi network. Set up a separate network for visitors to protect your server from cybersecurity weaknesses such as botnets, data leaking and phishing.

8. VPN Services: VPNs create a secure, encrypted connection between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service. This is an especially critical security practice for employees working remotely or traveling, as they may often be using insecure public wifi.

9. Perform Backups: One of the simplest yet most effective security measures individuals and businesses can take is to perform frequent backups and keep a copy of backups offsite, using services such as Dropbox or Carbonite.

10. Travel Router: Particularly useful for frequent travelers, this product brings security and reliability to any network, ensuring your device and connection remain secure no matter your location.

Small Business

1. Fire & Waterproof Safe: To protect essential physical documents, as well as flash drives and other data storage tools, use a safe that can withstand fire, flood and any attempted tampering.

2. Alarm System: No matter the size of your business, alarm systems are critical for maintaining constant physical security, especially in the evening and early morning.

3. Fire Extinguisher: Every office needs fire extinguishers that are up to date. Make sure they're stored in an accessible location and that every employee knows how to use them.

4. Security Camera: High-tech security cameras don't have to be expensive or complicated. Install an easy-to-use solution to continually monitor both the interior and exterior of your office.

5. Paper Shredder: For businesses with sensitive paper documents, a paper shredder is essential. Use it to securely shred credit cards, CDs and DVDs, as well.

6. Motion Sensor Lighting: Perfect for outdoor entrances and interior spaces, motion sensor lighting is an inexpensive, easy-to-install security precaution that every business should implement.

7. Update Locks: Since most businesses lease their office space, it's critical to change the locks upon move-in so previous tenants and their employees can't access your space.

8. Control Key Access: Keep a record of who has office keys and to which doors, and ensure departing employees turn in their keys.

9. Critical Communications Plan: In the event of a security incident (such as a cybersecurity breach, natural disaster, etc.) there needs to be a predetermined plan in place for communicating with employees and/or customers and relaying safety instructions. Services like Everbridge can help automate this process.

10. First Aid Kit: All offices, homes and cars should have at least one first aid kit. Be sure to monitor and replenish your first aid supplies frequently.

Auto

1. Lifesaver app: This application, which blocks phone use while driving, is ideal for teenage drivers. The app also lets approved users know when a driver has safely arrived at his or her destination and helps prevent distracted driving.

2. Tire Gauge: Deflating or flat tires can lead to serious accidents. Keep a digital tire gauge in your car to instantly and clearly display exact readings, thereby eliminating the guesswork of tire pressure measurement.

3. Phone Mount: Whether you're using your mobile phone for GPS or for calls, it's important to securely mount your phone in a safe, convenient location, allowing you to keep your hands free and your eyes on the road.

4. Automatic app: In addition to trip logging and engine light diagnostic capabilities, this application offers drivers crash alerts and access to 24/7 emergency responders.

5. Flares: You never know when you'll need to pull over on the side of a busy road or in an area where there's low visibility. Keep emergency roadside flares in your car at all times so you're visible to other drivers, especially at night.

6. Roadside Assistance Membership: Twenty-four-hour nationwide roadside assistance is essential for every driver. Better World Club offers the same services as AAA and other auto clubs but with green values.

7. Snow & Ice Scraper/Brush: In colder climates, a snow and ice scraper/brush is a must-have. Be sure to completely clear not only your windshield and windows of snow and ice, but also your roof and windshield wipers.

8. Cargo Privacy Shield: Shopping bags and personal effects left visible in your car can be tempting for thieves. Protect your belongings (and your vehicle) by installing a cargo privacy shield.

9. Seatbelt Cutter/Window Breaker: To prevent getting trapped in your car during an accident, be sure to keep a razor-sharp seat belt cutter and hammer in your car at all times.

Home

1. Smoke & CO2 Detector: Every home needs a smoke and CO2 detector. Consider a "smart" solution that connects to your smartphone, tests itself automatically and can last up to a decade.

2. Indoor & Outdoor Security Cameras: Protect your home and family both indoors and out with an easy-to-install, WiFi-connected security camera.

3. Automated Locks: Control who has access to your home and manage how long their access lasts with iOS and Android-enabled keyless locks.

4. Alarm System: Monitor and keep your home secure with an alarm system that offers a dedicated cellular connection for reliable, uninterrupted service.

5. Fire Escape Ladder: Store escape ladders under beds in upstairs rooms for safe access out the window during a fire or other emergency.

6. 911 Emergency Alert Phone: Particularly useful for elderly or disabled individuals, this product dials emergency services with the touch of a button.

7. Secure Lock Box: To securely hide spare keys and/or other small valuables anywhere on your property, use a portable, dial-combination lock box.

8. Smart Hub: By enabling you to monitor and adjust lights, temperature or speakers in your home, smart home hubs can serve as invaluable security tools, especially when you're not at home.

9. Garage Door Monitor: Monitor, open and close your garage door from anywhere using your smartphone, and receive alerts when your garage door opens and closes.

10. Water Leak Sensor: Water can do serious damage, and fast. Use this sensor product to get a smartphone alert when a water leak is detected in your home.

About CoverHound

CoverHound is an insuretech company for consumers and businesses to easily compare and purchase insurance, built to deliver fast, accurate and actionable rates from leading US carriers based on their specific needs. Some of the top carriers include Chubb, Liberty Mutual, Hiscox, Progressive, Berkshire Hathaway Direct, Safeco, The General, Mercury, Hartford Steam Boiler and others to offer the most competitive rates in 50 states. Developed by a team with deep insurance and online financial services experience, CoverHound is dedicated to providing the best in class customer experience.

About CyberPolicy.com

CyberPolicy is a one-stop shop to help businesses protect against cyber risks. Using CyberPolicy's unique tools, businesses can create a customized cybersecurity plan, before comparing and purchasing cybersecurity tools and the best available cyber insurance online -- typically in less than four minutes. As a trusted advisor for curated choice, CyberPolicy offers affordable solutions from reputable technology and insurance leaders, who are skilled at managing cyber threats. CyberPolicy, Inc is a wholly owned subsidiary of CoverHound, Inc.