CoverHound Reveals an Expanded Partner and Insurance Carrier Network

Company's Commercial Policy Premiums Grow More Than 3,000% Year-Over-Year

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - CoverHound, the online property and casualty insurance comparison platform, today announced its key 2017 milestones, including seven new marketing partnerships, 13 new carriers, 281 percent growth quarter-over-quarter and 3,683 percent growth year-over-year in total commercial and cyber insurance policy premiums. Additionally, the company experienced a 45 percent increase in year-over-year employee growth.

In conjunction with continued operational and employee growth, CoverHound received the highest web traffic figures amongst small and medium-sized commercial insurance organizations for the past three months. Additionally, CoverHound auto insurance customer acquisition costs are also holding at 50 percent below the industry average.

"CoverHound is continuing to provide much-needed transparency to the insurance industry, and our momentum this year is a testament to the rising demand for accurate, competitive rates sought by both businesses and consumers alike," said Keith Moore, CEO of CoverHound.

CoverHound expanded its insurance offerings and services by forming partnerships with seven additional entities, including:

In adding to its carrier network, CoverHound is offering dozens of comparable auto, home and business insurance options in an effort to best match each customer's unique needs. New CoverHound carriers include:

CoverHound will be a leading sponsor of InsureTech Connect, the largest insuretech conference of the year, taking place in Las Vegas October 3-4, 2017. In addition to the sponsorship, CoverHound will have a presence at the event and CEO Keith Moore will be speaking on a panel. Details below:

About: In this marquee session, we take a look at another key distinction for not just an insuretech's success but insuretech's overall success. It is not just about getting traction. It is about both traction AND scale. Joining us for the discussion are among some of those that have certainly received the industry's attention, but they are also among those who can claim to have broken out of traction's orbit and are headed for long-term impact at scale.

CoverHound is an insuretech company for consumers and businesses to easily compare and purchase insurance, built to deliver fast, accurate and actionable rates from leading US carriers based on their specific needs. Some of the top carriers include Chubb, Liberty Mutual, Hiscox, Progressive, biBerk, Safeco, Nationwide, Mercury, Hartford Steam Boiler and others to offer the most competitive rates in 50 states. Developed by a team with deep insurance and online financial services experience, CoverHound is dedicated to providing the best in class customer experience.