CoverHound to offer insurance quotes for rideshare drivers

Online insurance comparison platform expands to cover drivers with non-traditional insurance needs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Online insurance comparison shopping platform CoverHound announced today that it will offer auto insurance quotes to the drivers of rideshare services, such as Uber and Lyft. This new service will help drivers find the best rideshare coverage options among leading insurers that CoverHound represents, including

Safeco, Progressive, Mercury, Foremost, State Auto, CSE, Kemper and National General.

CoverHound's rideshare insurance offering is now available for Uber, Lyft and other rideshare drivers in 24 states*, and the company aims to expand nationwide by the end of 2017. Rideshare drivers can begin the process of finding insurance policies through CoverHound here.

As ridesharing continues to disrupt public transportation and how Americans view their cars, the insurance industry is hurrying to catch up. CoverHound is moving quickly to accommodate this burgeoning industry by offering comprehensive and affordable insurance options through its innovative comparison shopping platform. Licensed advisors are also on hand to help rideshare drivers find the option that best meets their needs.

"Insurance can't be content with maintaining the status quo; our industry must keep up with constant innovations and disruptions in transportation and the sharing economy, " says Keith Moore, CEO of CoverHound. "Ridesharing is a phenomenon, and we are committed to helping drivers find the coverage they need on our online comparison platform."

* States include AZ, AR, CA, CO, GA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MN, MO, MT, NC, NV, NM, OH, OK, OR, SD, TN, TX, UT, WA and WI.

About CoverHound

CoverHound is an insuretech company for consumers and businesses to easily compare and purchase insurance, built to deliver fast, accurate and actionable rates from leading US carriers based on their specific needs. Some of the top carriers include Chubb, Liberty Mutual, Hiscox, Progressive, Berkshire Hathaway Direct, Safeco, The General, Mercury, Hartford Steam Boiler and others to offer the most competitive rates in 50 states. Developed by a team with deep insurance and online financial services experience, CoverHound is dedicated to providing the best in class customer experience.