Coworkrs Redefines Shared Workspace With Rebrand to Bond Collective, Continues Growth With Executive Hire

New name reflects member-centric, hospitality-driven approach and expansion to new markets; Droga5's Judd Merkel tapped as COO to support expansion plans

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Premier hospitality-driven shared workspace, Coworkrs, today announced that it is rebranding to Bond Collective, elevating the brand and sharpening its focus on a hospitality mindset that brings together high design, comfort and premium service for members. Since its founding in 2013, the shared workspace provider has seen growth in several categories including square footage, membership, and team size and has plans for continued growth and expansion in New York and additional U.S. markets in 2017. Between 2015 and 2016, Bond saw a 400 percent increase in square footage, while membership more than doubled and team size more than tripled.

"We are grateful to our members in multiple locations who have been with us from the very beginning and who have appreciated -- and grown with -- the special blend of premium space, community and service that will be at the core of the Bond Collective experience," said Shlomo Silber, CEO, Bond Collective. "The updated name and direction are a conscious move to reflect our commitment to a flexible, hospitality-centric approach specifically designed to create a positive ecosystem built around tenant preferences."

A growing footprint, exciting new tenants

The rebrand, effective immediately, comes on the heels of recent expansions in New York's Financial District. The company has opened two sleek new work and event locations at 60 Broad Street and 55 Broadway. Each space encompasses an individual and thoughtfully curated aesthetic, highly customizable and designed with tenants' specific needs in mind. The new spaces have already welcomed tenants such as Exo, Ferrero, and SLT.

"Bond Collective has been such a great environment for our fledgling team to grow and be productive. As a collective space, it's the perfect atmosphere for us," said Greg Sewitz, Co-Founder of Exo. "They have been very helpful and flexible in accommodating our team with a space that fits our needs -- in terms of budget and our professional requirements -- and it doesn't hurt that we can bring our dogs into the space and have Toby's Estate coffee on tap."

In addition, Bond Collective is slated to open in Brooklyn's booming neighborhood, Bushwick, later this year, as the company actively explores additional markets nationwide.

Bolstered executive bench focused on growth

Bond Collective also recently welcomed Judd Merkel to the executive team as chief operating officer. As COO, Merkel will, among other things, oversee Bond Collective's growth plans and day-to-day operations. Merkel was a founding partner and Global CFO of Droga5, where over 9 years he helped build one of the most celebrated agencies of the 21st Century.

"Judd knows how to manage and expedite growth and he understands the value of a premium experience for entrepreneurial organizations," said Silber. "As a key member of our team, Judd will be an advocate for our members, delivering a world-class experience, allowing them to focus on their core business."

About Bond Collective

As traditional ways of working shift, demand for shared and co-working space is growing. Bond Collective delivers a hospitality-centric approach, with curated spaces and premium services that deliver brand equity for members that allow them to focus on their core business. Bond members gain more than a workspace; they gain a turnkey solution and the benefits of a location with equity baked into the overall design aesthetic and work experience. Entrepreneurs, professionals and global businesses such as AlleyWatch, Soundfly, Exo, Ferrero and SLT use flexible work spaces from Bond to scale their operations. To learn more about Bond Collective visit www.bondcollective.com.