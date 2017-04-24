CPA Ontario announces the "Showcase" video contest winner

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - The winner of the CPA Showcase video competition has been announced: Cainnear McAllister, from St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Pickering, will receive $1,500 and kudos from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario for her imaginative and exciting video: CPAs CAN DO THAT, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/SbbnxExnSpI.

Cainnear McAllister's entry won but there were others that also stood out and captured second place, worth a cool $300, and third, which came with a $200 prize. Those runners up were:

2nd place: CPAs are the LEADERS by Kimberly Cruz from William Lyon Mackenzie Collegiate Institute in Toronto (https://youtu.be/Epl31xmMp-0)

3rd place: Leading the Way by Emily Wang from John Fraser Secondary School in Mississauga (https://youtu.be/Ei0OuDosvPc)

All of these amazing mini-movies can be found at https://www.cpaontario.ca/become-a-cpa/events/cpa-ontario-events#cpashowcase.

Ontario high school students were given a chance to bring out their inner video auteur -- whether it's Christopher Nolan serious or Will Ferrell funny -- in the CPA Showcase video competition. A big part of the contest was based on how well participants promoted their video. The more views, likes and positive ratings received on YouTube, the higher an entry scored. Cainnear's video also impressed judges by very creatively expressing 'why CPAs are the leaders of the business world,' the theme of this year's competition.

"CPA Showcase is an opportunity for students to display their knowledge of the CPA designation and show off their video-making skills, while competing for cash prizes," said Vicki Liederman, Director of Student Recruitment, with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. "The level of creativity shown by the accounting profession's future CPAs has been incredibly inspiring and their videos are so much fun to watch."

The CPA Showcase video competition -- just one more reason why students across Ontario are pursuing the CPA designation.

