CPA Ontario holds Chartered for Finance Conference

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - On Friday, January 20, over 200 eager post-secondary students will gather in Toronto to learn more about what's been a not-so-well-kept secret -- the CPA designation can be a key to entering the world of finance. Whether an exciting career is beckoning in investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, private equity, or asset and wealth management, the doors are always open for Chartered Professional Accountants.

"We're excited to have some of today's leading Chartered Professional Accountants join us to talk about their experiences, career paths and how the CPA designation equipped them for career success," said Vicki Liederman, Director, Student Recruitment with CPA Ontario. "CPAs bring leadership and financial expertise that is vital to every organization and our economy. They are critical to the financial management of all businesses regardless of size or industry."

This exclusive conference at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel will give selected delegates the full scoop on how CPAs are involved in all aspects of finance and how that trend is sure to increase in the future as uncertain economic times and increasing disruption makes having a top-level background in business even more crucial to achieving success, both personal and organizational.

This year's event features a keynote speaker who plays an important role in the world of finance:

Pedram Kaya, CPA, CA Director, Corporate Finance Division Bank of Montreal

Professional and student media are invited to attend the event.

WHAT: Chartered for Finance Conference WHO: Keynote speaker Pedram Kaya, prominent CPAs from the world of finance and over 200 post-secondary delegates from across the province WHEN: Friday, January 20 from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Mr. Kaya speaks at 9:10 a.m.) WHERE: The Fairmont Royal York Hotel, 100 Front Street West, Toronto

About the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario

CPA Ontario protects the public interest by ensuring its members meet the highest standards of integrity and expertise. CPA Ontario serves and supports its more than 87,000 members and 19,000 students in their qualification and professional development in a wide range of senior positions in public accounting, business, finance, government, not-for-profits and academe. Chartered Professional Accountants are valued by organizations of all types and sizes for their financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, management skills and leadership. For information on the profession, visit cpaontario.ca. To become a CPA in Ontario, visit gocpaontario.ca.