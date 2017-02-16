CPABC names eight new fellows

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Eight B.C. CPAs have been honoured with a fellowship (FCPA) from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC). These eight accomplished chartered professional accountants are among today's leading accounting and business professionals, proudly representing their profession and designation.

They are: Christopher Burnley, FCPA, FCA (Nanaimo), Norman Daley, FCPA, FCA (Kamloops), J. Alain LeFebvre, FCPA, FCA (Prince George), Bruce Morris, FCPA, FCA (Sechelt), Shane Onufrechuk, FCPA, FCA (Vancouver), Walter Pela, FCPA, FCA (Vancouver), Peter Ranson, FCPA, FCA (Prince George), and Valla Tinney, FCPA, FCGA (Victoria).

The FCPA designation recognizes CPAs who have provided exceptional services to the accounting profession and/or whose achievements in their careers or in the community have earned them distinction and brought honour to the profession.

CPABC also acknowledged 10 other CPA members in the following award categories:

The Lifetime Achievement Award honoured Bob Strachan, FCPA, FCMA, C.Dir in Victoria for his exceptional dedication, commitment, and extraordinary contributions to the CPA profession and his community.

The Early Achievement Award recognized Regan McGrath, CPA, CA (Victoria) and Jeremy Pierce, CPA, CA (Vancouver) for having distinguished themselves early in their CPA career through professional achievement and volunteer service.

The Distinguished Service Award for Community Service was awarded to Gordon Holley, CPA, CA (West Vancouver), Jeff Morgan, CPA, CA (Burnaby), Ann Senae, CPA, CGA (Mission), and Sean Wandler, CPA, CA (Kamloops) for their remarkable commitment and dedication to the community.

The Distinguished Service Award for Service to the Profession was presented to Paul Hargreaves, CPA, CMA (North Vancouver), Derek Johnson, CPA, CMA (Vancouver), and Geraldine Lai, CPA, CA, CGA (Burnaby) for their commitment and contributions to the CPA profession.

Quote

Richard Rees, FCPA, FCA, president and CEO, CPABC

"These members have worked hard to make a difference in both the CPA profession and community. We are thrilled to recognize their outstanding accomplishments. They are an inspiration for other business professionals in the community. These members are truly deserving of this recognition."

To read the profile of all the award winners, visit www.bccpa.ca/members/recognition-program/.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for almost 35,000 CPA members and 5,500 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.