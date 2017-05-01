CPABC Recognized for Excellence in Corporate Culture

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) was recognized with the Corporate Award of Merit by Human Synergistics Canada, which recognizes organizations that have developed and maintained a constructive culture.

"Our profession brought in Human Synergistics as we were going through a merger," said Richard Rees, FCPA, FCA, former president and CEO of CPABC. "We knew that this would be a trying time for our employees and wanted to help them move through it in a positive way."

According to Human Synergistics, organizations with constructive cultures place a high value on service and product quality, goal attainment, and the development of their people. Quality is valued over quantity; creativity is valued over conformity; and cooperation is believed to lead to better results than competition. Through individual initiative, effective teamwork, and cooperation, the products and services offered by constructive organizations tend to be of the highest quality.

"It's incredibly gratifying to know that our engagement strategies established a new corporate culture that resonates with our employees and supports their success and well-being," continued Rees. "For me personally, this award was a wonderful way to end my tenure with CPABC and is a testament to our amazing team."

"Through surveys with CPABC's employees we measured individual behaviour, group styles, organizational culture, and the impact of these factors on effectiveness," said Allan Stewart, president of Human Synergistics. "This was done over a period of three years and assessed the cultures of the three merging organizations, and the newly merged organization mid and post-merger. We were impressed with how quickly CPABC was able to create a constructive culture that was largely aligned with the values of its employees through a very challenging time of change."

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for almost 35,000 CPA members and 5,000 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.

About Human Synergistics Canada

Human Synergistics is the pioneer in quantifying organization development concepts including culture, leadership strategies and impact, group processes and synergy, and individual thinking and behavioral styles. The company focuses on providing the highest-quality assessments and simulations, as well as consulting services. Featuring a highly-visual, integrated diagnostic system linked to performance, Human Synergistics has worked with many major Canadian and global organizations, government at all levels, universities and colleges and, external and internal consultants.