CPI Aerostructures Announces 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results

EDGEWOOD, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ("CPI Aero®") (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2017.

3Q 2017 vs. 3Q 2016

Revenue was $20.7 million compared to $22.1 million;

Gross profit was $4.9 million compared to $5.0 million;

Gross margin was 23.7% compared to 22.7%

Pre-tax income was $2.5 million compared to $2.7 million;

Net income was $1.7 million compared to $1.7 million;

Earnings per diluted share were $0.19 compared to $0.19 per diluted share;

Cash flow from operations was $0.9 million compared to $0.5 million; and

Total backlog at $397.9 million with multi-year defense contracts comprising 79%.

Nine Months 2017 vs. Nine Months 2016

Revenue was $57.5 million compared to $57.1 million;

Gross profit (loss) was $13.1 million compared to $(1.6) million;

Pre-tax income (loss) was $5.7 million compared to $(9.1) million;

Net income (loss) was $3.7 million compared to $(5.7) million;

Earnings (loss) per diluted share of $0.42 compared to $(0.67) per diluted share; and

Cash flow used in operations was $(0.2) million compared to $(6.8) million.

"We delivered another solid performance in the third quarter despite order push-outs from newer defense programs still in their development phase that delayed revenue recognition. Working capital improvements, in particular, combined with higher margins drove positive operating cash flow of approximately $0.9 million in the quarter that enabled us to further pay down the outstanding balance on our line of credit," stated Douglas McCrosson, CPI Aero president and CEO. "Our defense market strategy continued to yield positive results. New awards from Sikorsky, the U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin added to our defense backlog in the quarter, which kept our defense book-to-bill at nearly 1.0. Subsequent to the close of the quarter we received a follow-on order in support of a foreign military aircraft sale valued at approximately $6 million. These awards highlight our growing reputation in the military supply chain as a high quality, lower cost alternative to in-house assembly work grounded in exceptional program execution, value and customer service."

Continued Mr. McCrosson, "Looking ahead, we expect operating cash flow to remain positive on the basis of margin expansion as certain programs transition to full production and cost and process improvements. We remain focused on growing our top-line and expanding our backlog, particularly for our defense products. As the outlook for U.S. defense sector fundamentals improves and spending is allocated to both readiness and modernization, our core competency uniquely positions us to support both legacy and next-generation platforms, and both are reflected in our pipeline of opportunities. Based on our year to date performance and the momentum in backlog we are seeing, we believe we are firmly on a trajectory for sustained top-line growth and profitability."

Financial Outlook

CPI Aero has updated its financial guidance for fiscal 2017 in light of its third quarter results. The company now expects:

Revenue at the low end of its prior range of $82.5 million and $87.0 million;

Pre-tax income to be at the high end of a range of $8.1 million to $8.5 million;

Effective tax rate of approximately 35%.

Conference Call

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies and value-added kits for fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft in both the commercial aerospace and defense markets. CPI Aero also manufactures pod-based, airborne avionics systems for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW) and Radar end-markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2017, and June 30, 2017.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $20,706,460 $22,110,829 $57,471,112 $57,061,826 Cost of sales 15,794,024 17,086,461 44,337,414 58,642,561 Gross profit (loss) 4,912,436 5,024,368 13,133,698 (1,580,735 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,044,304 2,014,147 6,210,380 6,603,321 Income (loss) from operations 2,868,132 3,010,221 6,923,318 (8,184,056 ) Interest expense 402,619 338,156 1,258,857 937,523 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,465,513 2,672,065 5,664,461 (9,121,579 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 770,000 986,000 1,954,000 (3,378,000 ) Net income (loss) 1,695,513 1,686,065 3,710,461 (5,743,579 ) Other comprehensive income net of tax - Change in unrealized gain (loss) interest rate swap (2,300 ) 25,936 1,900 (44,547 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $1,693,213 $1,712,001 $3,712,361 $(5,788,126 ) Income (loss) per common share - basic $0.19 $0.19 $0.42 $(0.67 ) Income (loss) per common share - diluted $0.19 $0.19 $0.42 $(0.67 ) Shares used in computing income (loss) per common share: Basic 8,846,507 8,678,608 8,820,379 8,628,716 Diluted 8,872,810 8,692,420 8,841,397 8,628,716