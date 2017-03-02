CPI Aerostructures to Host 2016 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call on March 7

EDGEWOOD, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CPI Aero®) ( NYSE MKT : CVU) announced that it will issue its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

CPI Aero's President and Chief Executive Officer Douglas McCrosson and Chief Financial Officer Vincent Palazzolo will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results that morning at 8:30 am Eastern Time. To participate in the live call, please dial 844-378-6486 in the United States or 412-542-4181 from international locations, at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time, identify yourself and ask for the CPI Aero call.

The live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the CPI Aero website. Webcast participants should also access the live stream of the conference call approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an audio replay will be available on the CPI Aero website for 90 days.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

