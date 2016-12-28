CPXi acquires SpinMedia Entertainment sites; bolsters owned and operated roster

Adding Celebuzz, The Frisky and The Superficial to its network of sites, CPXi readies launch of brand-centric content solution offering

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Dec 28, 2016) - CPXi announced today that it will acquire several entertainment sites from SpinMedia. In an effort to expand audience engagement and content offerings, the deal fuels the deployment of a new solution set focused on expanding CPXi's digital customization for brands, publishers and influencers. The acquisition, on the heels of the successful creation of several owned and operated properties including PressRoomVIP.com and WarpedSpeed.com, adds sites like Celebuzz, The Frisky and The Superficial to the company's portfolio of properties.

"It is important to keep our eye toward the future of content curation and creation," says David Zapletal, EVP of Media Buying and Optimization at CPXi. "Expanding our operational efficiencies to a larger audience through the use of our proprietary Newsdesk platform, we will deliver more targeted content at a greater pace allowing for faster consumption yielding more monetization opportunities for influencers and brands."

"SpinMedia sites provide a great opportunity for us to leverage our existing site footprint and expand into the entertainment publishing space, connecting more deeply with brands by allowing them opportunities to uniquely target customers," added Mike Seiman, CEO, CPXi.

About CPXi

