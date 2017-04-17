Cradlepoint Announces 2017 Global Partner Summit to Explore the Power of 4G LTE and the Future of 5G

Tech Futurist Jack Uldrich to Keynote on Disruptive Technology Trends Poised to Create Change within Society & the Enterprise

BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places and things over wired and wireless broadband, will host its fourth annual Global Partner Summit April 19 & 20, 2017 in Boise. The Summit brings together partners from across the globe who are embracing Cradlepoint solutions to connect, accelerate and grow in the age of Digital Transformation. Acclaimed global futurist and best-selling author, Jack Uldrich, will discuss the top ten most disruptive technology trends positioned to create exponential change and opportunity for people and partners alike, including 5G and IoT.

The invitation-only partner conference will feature company and partner program updates, emphasizing Cradlepoint's mission to deliver SDN and 4G LTE capabilities and usher in the future of 5G for the Connected Enterprise.

The Summit of over 20 breakout sessions will include a customer panel to highlight how Cradlepoint is solving real business issues across a variety of industries, enabling them to remain efficient in an evolving industry. An awards dinner will also be held to recognize top performing partners for their business performance and partnership during the previous year.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places, and things over wired and wireless broadband. Cradlepoint NetCloud is a software and services platform that extends the company's 4G LTE-enabled multi-function routers and ruggedized M2M/IoT gateways with cloud-based management and software-defined network services. With Cradlepoint, customers can leverage the speed and economics of wired and wireless Internet broadband for branch, failover, mobile, and IoT networks while maintaining end-to-end visibility, security, and control. Over 15,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world -- including 75 percent of the world's top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and 25 of the largest U.S. cities -- rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, workforces, vehicles, and devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint network solutions as the foundation for innovative managed service offerings. Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and Kelowna, Canada, and offices in the UK, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at cradlepoint.com or follow us on Twitter @cradlepoint.