Cradlepoint Connects Every Student and Classroom Across Los Angeles Unified School District

Second largest school district in the United States leverages LTE to close the digital divide

BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places, and things over wired and wireless broadband, announced today the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is using Cradlepoint network solutions to connect to critical tools to meet the changing needs of students, teachers and the community. The district is home to more than 794,832 students and staff in over 1302 schools and centers. California is one of 42 states that administer computer-based Common Core assessments, so it is imperative that the school's IT department is able to ensure constant connectivity to support daily learning activities as well as assessment testing.

Each new generation of students is becoming more connected and digitally savvy. According to a Harris Interactive and Pearson research poll, 90 percent of students in the U.S. agreed that tablets will change the way students will learn in the future, and 89 percent of them stated that tablets make learning more fun. The LAUSD is one of the many school districts across the country that supports this type of digital learning environment. Leveraging digital tools in the classroom enables educators to communicate and engage with students regardless of aptitude or background.

"Every student, teacher, and classroom in our district is dependent on reliable connectivity or else our learning experiences won't be successful. Any network outage is detrimental to our ability to create an educational environment that is innovative, creative, and collaborative," said Shahryar Khazei, CIO, Los Angeles Unified School District. "With Cradlepoint, I don't have to worry about whether that connection will be there or not. That is a huge advantage."

The LAUSD leverages Cradlepoint's AER2100 primary edge networking devices throughout administration and classroom locations for wired and wireless connectivity, while using ARC CBA850 routing solutions for failover and Out-of-Band Management capabilities in the event of a network outage. The district is also piloting a "WiFi-on-wheels" school bus program using Cradlepoint's COR IBR1100 in-vehicle routers to provide students with connectivity on the go. The school's IT department utilizes Enterprise Cloud Manager, a cloud management service with in Cradlepoint's NetCloud platform, to seamlessly manage the entire network from one centralized location.

"Today's learning environment is replacing pencils and paper with tablets and teachers are integrating YouTube videos into lesson plans instead of relying on traditional textbooks. School districts must have the infrastructure to support this type of on-demand digital learning, or else the learning experience can become disjointed. In this case, the students and their districts, can fall behind the learning curve," said Ian Pennell, CMO, Cradlepoint. "Our suite of cloud-managed LTE solutions seamlessly connects every learning environment, from the brick and mortar classroom to the bus that takes students on their biggest field trip of the year. Cradlepoint unleashes opportunities for students and teachers to take learning wherever the lesson guides them."

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-based network solutions for connecting people, places, and things over wired and wireless broadband. Cradlepoint NetCloud is a software and services platform that extends the company's 4G LTE-enabled multi-function routers and ruggedized M2M/IoT gateways with cloud-based management and software-defined network services. With Cradlepoint, customers can leverage the speed and economics of wired and wireless Internet broadband for branch, failover, mobile, and IoT networks while maintaining end-to-end visibility, security, and control. Over 15,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world -- including 75 percent of the world's top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and 25 of the largest U.S. cities -- rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical sites, workforces, vehicles, and devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint network solutions as the foundation for innovative managed service offerings. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and Kelowna, Canada, and offices in the UK, Australia, and Japan. Learn more at cradlepoint.com or follow us on Twitter @cradlepoint.