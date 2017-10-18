Crain's New York Business Names Veteran-Focused, Full-Service Marketing Consultancy Ayni Brigade to 9th Place on Magazine's 2017 "Fast 50 List"

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - Ayni Brigade, which builds strategies and creative concepts to ignite growth for its clients, has been named for the first time to the Crain's New York Business 'Fast 50' list. Ayni Brigade, which is a marketing consultancy combined with a creative boutique, placed 9th on the list ranking the top 50 of New York's fastest growing companies. The "Fast 50" list is an annual listing of the fastest-growing companies in New York, based on variables that include revenue growth and expansion over the prior three years.

Ayni Brigade has over the last three years seen revenue growth of 4698% and has grown to be one of the most respected new entrants into New York's highly competitive marketing and communications arena. Founded in 2013 by Mark Russell, Sherry Russell and Brian Hollyfield, Ayni Brigade is located in Midtown Manhattan and currently employs 22 people with plans to grow to 35 by the end of 2018.

"To be recognized by Crain's New York Business as one of the fastest growing companies in New York is a testament to how our conscious capitalism model has been embraced by our clients, which range from St. Joseph's Health to SAP to Eaton," said Mark Russell, CEO, Ayni Brigade. "Our tagline is 'A Force for Growth' and we view that as a mandate for how we serve our clients, always looking for opportunities to help them grow their current customer base and break through to new markets."

"This recognition is equally a testament to our innovative workforce model, whereby we demonstrate a strong preference for hiring military veterans," said Brian Hollyfield, Co-Founder and COO, Ayni Brigade, who is himself a veteran. "It is a privilege to work with such a dedicated and talented group of individuals who are now as deeply committed to serving our clients in the marketplace as they were to serving our country at home and abroad."

The Crain's Fast 50 article on Ayni Brigade can be found at:

http://www.crainsnewyork.com/features/2017-fast50/ayni-brigade

About Ayni Brigade:

Ayni Brigade is a marketing consultancy combined with an award-winning creative boutique. Ayni Brigade ignites company growth by developing brilliant insights and innovative growth strategies and, where appropriate, producing compelling creative. Founded in 2013, Ayni Brigade practices conscious capitalism, and has enriched the typical workforce model by leveraging the intelligence-gathering skills, strategic and tactical thinking, and the integrity and leadership of military veterans. We're proud that over half of the staff not only attended top universities but also served their country through the armed forces. Ayni Brigade also gives back by donating a percent of our profits to some of the nation's top Veteran's Service Organizations. In 2017, Ayni Brigade was ranked #9 on Crain's New York Business list of the fastest growing companies in the greater New York City area.