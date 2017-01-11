Craneware Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, Craneware, Inc. has once again achieved the "Peer Reviewed by HFMA®" designation for its Chargemaster Toolkit® product.

The chargemaster is increasingly critical for tracking and understanding all the components of a particular service line. That said, the completeness of the chargemaster is becoming even more pivotal as hospitals and health systems build their value-based care strategies. Through the use of Chargemaster Toolkit, these organizations can:

Enable hospitals and health systems to review pricing against peer and fee schedule benchmarks

Increase operational efficiency through workflow and efficient integration

Better understand where revenue is at risk to prevent lost opportunities

Reduce unbilled clinical services and coding errors

Better understand what best practices identify as billable services

"We are honored to receive this recognition from HFMA, an organization that has built a tremendous peer review program that is well-respected throughout the healthcare industry," said Mark Montgomery, chief marketing officer for Craneware. "It also recognizes the efforts of our employees and clients in creating a product that can achieve this designation year over year."

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review comprising current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

"We're pleased to have Craneware renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation," said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. "The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

