Crate and Barrel Selects StoreForce for its Retail Scheduling and Field Operator Tools

Driving customer experience to the next level requires tools built exclusively for Specialty Retail

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - StoreForce, the global leader in Store Performance and Labor Management Tools for Specialty Retail, announced that Crate and Barrel is deploying StoreForce across all stores to give their store and field teams the scheduling and business intelligence tools they will use on an everyday basis to drive sales. The company operates over 100 stores throughout the United States and Canada.

As a leading home furnishings retailer, Crate and Barrel prides itself on a store and field team culture that is committed to the customer experience and service. And when it came time to upgrade and enhance the tools that these teams needed to continue their success, StoreForce was selected on the basis that it delivered a complete toolset that was designed exclusively for the Specialty Retail marketplace.

In an integrated Operator's Toolkit, StoreForce delivers 'born and bred' Specialty Retail Programs that are delivered via a series of integrated tools, such as scheduling, task management or target management. Programs like Sales Floor Leadership, Store Visit and Peak Segment Management leverage data across all tools in order to deliver a single, comprehensive and powerful view of those opportunities that will have the biggest impact on driving In-Store Customer Experience.

"We've grown quickly and globally as Retail Executives have introduced us to their new Retail teams as they move positions," said Dave Loat, President of StoreForce. "We work exclusively in Specialty Retail and we are continually enhancing our application to ensure our customers have the most advanced tools to drive their business. Our customers want to support great merchandising with great tools to execute better at store level," continued Loat.

About StoreForce

StoreForce provides Specialty Retailers with an integrated, flexible SaaS Solution that helps maximize the return on labor investment, drive in-store customer experience, and manage day-to-day operations. Incorporating performance based scheduling, real-time target and performance management, and store task and event management, StoreForce helps Operators change the conversations and deliver the retail programs that drive sales, customer experience, and brand. Specialty Retailers on 5 continents, in more than 39 countries consider StoreForce the Essential Operators' Toolkit. To learn more, please visit www.storeforcesolutions.com or call +1 (416) 642-7438.