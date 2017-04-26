Cre8tive Works Enters Formal Agreement to Fund Independent Horror Film

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Cre8tive Works, Inc. ( OTC PINK : FILM) (the "Company" or "Cre8tive") is pleased to announce that it is has entered into a formal agreement with Runaway Enterprises, Inc. ("Runaway") to fund the development of the full length horror film "Vineyard" (the "Project"). The funds to develop the Project will be advanced by Cre8tive under a loan structure repayable in two years bearing interest at rate 8% per annum (the "Loan") and repaid back on a priority basis out of tax credits and box office receipts. Cre8tive will also be granted 25% of all net revenues generated by the Project in perpetuity.

"We are very pleased that we were able to enter the funding agreement with Runaway on schedule," stated Lisa Nelson, President of Cre8tive. "We were able to do this because of the professionalism shown by the Runaway team and are very much looking forward to working with them developing this project and more in the future," continued Ms. Nelson.

At this time Cre8tive would like to introduce to shareholders Mr. Matt Eskandari, who will be directing the Project. Mr. Eskandari made his feature film directorial debut with the psychological thriller "Victim," which premiered at the renowned Cannes Film Festival. The controversial work was distributed by IFC FILMS for theatrical release and hailed by Ain't it Cool News as "a thinking man's Saw" and "both original and disturbing." Mr. Eskandari's next feature film, "The Gauntlet", starring international stars Bai Ling, Warren Kole and Dustin Nguyen was released as "Game of Assassins" by LIONSGATE STUDIOS. The film was recognized by the Chinese Film Bureau as the first US/China low budget-genre film to be entirely produced in China and was featured in Newsweek, MSNBC, Daily Variety, Fortune and Reuters for its groundbreaking, "global approach" to movie production. As an alumnus of the prestigious University of Southern California, School of Cinema and Television, Matt has directed various award-winning films. "The Taking" (Stan Winston Award for Best Film) was featured as USC's centerpiece for their 2008 annual shorts screening. The film propelled him to nationwide exposure when he was chosen by Steven Spielberg, from a pool of 12,000 candidates, to participate in the FOX filmmaker competition 'On the Lot.'

About Vineyard

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Theme: Reconciliation/Redemption

After surviving a horrible car crash, which resulted in the death of her father, thirty-something Jana Davies must return home one year later to attend a bittersweet family wedding. Upon arrival, the summer house seems too good to be true. But when it comes to her family, there seems to be nothing but fake smiles and looks of judgment. The guilt of surviving that fatal car crash weighs hard upon Jana's shoulders. The reunion and prenuptial planning take a turn for the worst when Jana and her family begin to realize that perhaps they're not the only ones inhabiting the house. Footsteps, whispers, uninvited bed guests, eerie reflections and an ominous figure in the woods that appears to want in. After unveiling the mystery surrounding the summer house and the origins behind the creature in the woods Jana realizes that running from a threat, like she had after that fatal accident, isn't an option this time. It's time to stay and fight!

www.vineyardthemovie.com

About Runaway Enterprises

Runaway Enterprises is Vancouver's newest independent film production company. Their vision is to create interesting and exciting films, using the best place on earth with the most talented and creative people in the industry.

www.runawaypictures.ca

About Cre8tive Works, Inc.

Cre8tive Works is traded under the uniquely fitting ticker symbol 'FILM' and specializes in the financing of production ready, independent films that have great potential for financial success. The Company's mission is to identify projects that strike a balance between artistic integrity and commercial viability for the international market and to develop strong relationships with independent filmmakers that will assist them in bringing their vision to fruition while ensuring a solid financial return.

