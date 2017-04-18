Cre8tive Works, Inc. Ticker ("FILM") Enters Final Negotiations to Fund Independent Horror Film

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Cre8tive Works, Inc. ( OTC PINK : FILM) (the "Company" or "Cre8tive") would like to announce that it is now entering final stages of negotiations with Runaway Pictures ("Runaway") to finance the full length horror film Vineyard. Management expects to have a formal agreement in place by April 21, 2017.

"We are very pleased to be in the last stages of finalizing an agreement to fund Vineyard," announced Lisa Nelson, President of Cre8tive. "Cre8tive is very fortunate to have the opportunity to fund this project. We are extremely confident that with its story line and experienced production team, Vineyard will deliver a timely return on any investment," continued Ms. Nelson.

Development of Vineyard is well underway with a completed script, trailer and detailed budget. The production team is now in the process of attaching talent and negotiating distribution. The goal is to have funding in place to enter pre-production late spring 2017 with a summer 2017 shoot and a fall release.

"If we meet the schedule, we will turn any investment around in less than a year," stated Lisa Nelson, President of Cre8tive. "From the date the funds are advanced to the time that the project is in distribution and generating revenue will be under nine months. This is an excellent turnaround and well under our goal of 12 months," continued Ms. Nelson.

About Vineyard

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Theme: Reconciliation/Redemption

One year after the death of her father, Jana Davies travels to a picturesque summer house to attend a family wedding, where she must face the guilt over her father's death, and a malicious and violent spirit which haunts the summer house and threatens her entire family. After surviving a horrible car crash, which resulted in the death of her father, thirty-something Jana Davies must return home one year later to attend a bittersweet family wedding. Upon arrival, the summer house seems too good to be true. But when it comes to her family, there seems to be nothing but fake smiles and looks of judgment. The guilt of surviving that fatal car crash weighs hard upon Jana's shoulders. The reunion and prenuptial planning take a turn for the worst when Jana and her family begin to realize that perhaps they're not the only ones inhabiting the house. Footsteps, whispers, uninvited bed guests, eerie reflections and an ominous figure in the woods that appears to want in. After unveiling the mystery surrounding the summer house and the origins behind the creature in the woods Jana realizes that running from a threat, like she had after that fatal accident, isn't an option this time. It's time to stay and fight!

www.vineyardthemovie.com

About Runaway Pictures

Runaway Pictures is Vancouver's newest independent film production company. Their vision is to create interesting and exciting films, using the best place on earth with the most talented and creative people in the industry.

www.runawaypictures.ca

About Cre8tive Works, Inc.

Cre8tive Works is traded under the uniquely fitting ticker symbol 'FILM' and specializes in the financing of production ready, independent films that have great potential for financial success. The Company's mission is to identify projects that strike a balance between artistic integrity and commercial viability for the international market and to develop strong relationships with independent filmmakers that will assist them in bringing their vision to fruition while ensuring a solid financial return.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Cre8tive Works, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.