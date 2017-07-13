Cre8tive Works to Explore Opportunity in Cyber Security

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Cre8tive Works, Inc. ( OTC PINK : FILM) ("Cre8tive") would like to advise shareholders that it has recently been presented with an opportunity to become involved with the development and launch of an IoT cyber security application. This opportunity was brought to the attention of management by a shareholder of Cre8tive. Upon initial review, management feels that this opportunity holds merit and is worth pursuing. It remains the number one objective of Cre8tive to look for quality opportunities that will build long term shareholder value and management feels that this project meets those requirements and has an excellent chance of success. Management of Cre8tive is now in talks with the key individuals to further clarify the business model and define the extent and scope of Cre8tive's participation. The application under development provides IoT security protection to wireless devices in hospitals.

In addition to participating in the development of the technology, Cre8tive will be responsible for writing and shooting the instructional video for the users of the technology followed by a series of videos on how to protect oneself from cyber-attacks for release to the general public.

"Cre8tive's main focus remains the development film projects but it is felt that in the best interest of shareholders, this particular opportunity was worth pursing," stated Lisa Nelson, President of Cre8tive Works. "This is a very unique project which could put us in substantial revenue quickly thereby allowing Cre8tive to internally finance our film projects. Also, cyber security is very much at the forefront of people's minds with all the recent hacking scandals and this particular application is very relevant combining health and technology which everyone can relate to," continued Ms. Nelson.

About Cre8tive Works, Inc.

Cre8tive Works is traded under the uniquely fitting ticker symbol 'FILM' and specializes in the financing of production ready, independent films that have great potential for financial success. The Company's mission is to identify projects that strike a balance between artistic integrity and commercial viability for the international market and to develop strong relationships with independent filmmakers that will assist them in bringing their vision to fruition while ensuring a solid financial return.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Cre8tive Works, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.