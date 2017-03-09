Crealytics Raises $9.3 Million to Scale Rich Intersection of Ad Tech and Retail Technology

Series C underscores progressive investments in ad tech outside the hype cycle

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Paid search and Google Shopping leader Crealytics announced the close of $9.3 million in Series C financing from a group of private investors. Led by Optima, a privately owned investment group, the raise signals a progressive, mounting movement toward investments outside the typical ad tech hype cycle and supports innovation at the intersection of ad tech and retail business technology. Existing investors also participated in the round.

Crealytics is broadening and strengthening its feed-based ad platform in ways its competitors have yet to venture. As MediaPost recently reported, Crealytics sees an opportunity to combine ad tech and enterprise resource planning, or ERP -- process-management software that connects advertising to sales and inventory -- to help businesses in a new way, radically eliminating the waste of lost opportunity and maximizing ROI.

"Crealytics impressed us with its stability and continued growth in revenue," said Optima Managing Director Alexander Diekmann. "We based our decision to invest on its fundamentals. The leaders of Crealytics, Andreas Reiffen and Markus Kurch, are solid, and we believe in their vision of sustainable growth."

Crealytics helps leading international e-commerce companies drive performance in product advertising and paid search globally in more than 20 languages. Its semantic technology Camato automatically creates and optimizes millions of tailor-made ads, helping its partners make advertising more profitable. Existing investors Alternative Strategic Investment, LBBW Venture Capital, High-Tech Gründerfonds, Mountain Internet, Bayern Kapital and Chancenkapital Biberach supported its creation of Camato and now support its continued expansion.

"For all of the data companies have collected in recent years, there are still a number of open questions," said Crealytics CEO Andreas Reiffen. "We plan to use the investment to answer some of these questions, principally addressing the interdependencies of inventory, pricing and bidding across multiple advertising channels. How should a company price and advertise its goods when it has too many items in stock? What about when it has too few?"

Ultimately, Reiffen says they will enable brands to bid for digital shelf space on retail websites across the web, unifying business intelligence and data-driven marketing/advertising, at high scale.

This story appeared first in PE Hub.

About Crealytics

Crealytics helps leading international e-commerce companies drive performance in product advertising and paid search globally in more than 20 languages. Its semantic technology automatically creates and optimizes millions of tailor-made ads, helping its partners make advertising more profitable. Existing investors include Alternative Strategic Investment, LBBW Venture Capital, High-Tech Gründerfonds, Mountain Internet, Bayern Kapital, BayBG Bayerische Beteiligungsgesellschaft and Chancenkapital Biberach supported its creation of Camato and now support its continued expansion by contributing again in this round.

For more information please visit www.crealytics.com.