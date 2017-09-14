Creative Waste Solutions aids in South Florida Clean Up

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - Creative Waste Solutions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CWSS), announces that they are operational and actively helping in cleanup efforts in hard-hit Broward and Miami Dade Counties.

The Company is using all resources at its disposal to manage the process in cleaning up the city of Hollywood and surrounding areas in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Jared Robinson, CEO, said, "It's exceptionally tough down here. Electricity is intermittent and water is scarce. The summer heat is oppressive in this part of the country and the lack of air conditioning makes working outside a challenge. However, our Transfer Station is open, we are servicing our customers as usual, and have the capacity to handle all the debris caused by the storm."

About Creative Waste Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Creative Waste Solutions, Inc. (www.usacws.com) currently functions as a Waste Brokerage Company that facilitates the Hauling/Collection and Post Collection needs of existing Commercial, Industrial and Retail Businesses as well as temporary roll off for Construction sites. The Company owns and operates a Transfer Station in Hollywood, Florida.

Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, estimates of services and equipment markets, release of corporate apps, growth of platform, target markets, product releases, product demand and, business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also consider that any investment in securities is at risk.