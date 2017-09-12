Creative Waste Solutions announces 1-year anniversary of Transfer Station and will aid in the aftermath clean up

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Creative Waste Solutions, Inc. ( OTC PINK : CWSS), is pleased to announce that their Easy Disposal/Creative Waste Solutions South division is celebrating one year of operations under new management.

Since the definitive acquisition in September of 2016, the Transfer Station has generated approximately $1,000,000 in Gross Revenues with net profitability of 20%. The operation was acquired for an aggregate amount of $380,000 which included 50,000 shares of common stock of the Company, valued at $2.00 per share and the remainder in cash.

Jared Robinson, CEO commented, "Easy Disposal/Creative Waste South was a nice acquisition that has really worked out for us. Considering the county has put a moratorium on new facilities, and the region is experiencing unprecedented population growth, we believe the facility to remain active and profitable. Obviously, we are very concerned about the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and will deploy all resources to help the anticipated cleanup efforts."

About Creative Waste Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Creative Waste Solutions, Inc. (www.usacws.com) currently functions as a Waste Brokerage Company that facilitates the Hauling/Collection and Post Collection needs of existing Commercial, Industrial and Retail Businesses as well as temporary roll off for Construction sites. The Company owns and operates a Transfer Station in Hollywood, Florida.

Legal Disclaimer

