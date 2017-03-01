Credential Financial Surpasses $30 Billion in Assets Under Administration

Wealth management firm achieves major milestone as it celebrates its 25th year in business

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Credential Financial, a national wealth management services firm, has surpassed $30 billion in assets under administration (AUA), marking the second major milestone this year, as the company also celebrates its 25th year in business in 2017.

Since 2009, Credential Financial's assets have increased from $8.75 billion to more than $30.2 billion today. This represents a 246% growth over the last eight years, far outpacing the industry. Credential has also seen significant growth in its fee-based accounts with a 360% growth rate over the last three years.

"Throughout our 25 year history, Credential has kept a laser focus on our mission of empowering financial growth for Canadians, all while staying true to the community values of our credit union partners. Achieving this milestone is testament to this focus," says Doce Tomic, President and CEO, Credential Financial. "As we embark on our next chapter, we'll continue to provide our partners with the innovative tools and technology they need to succeed and compete effectively in the new financial industry landscape."

Credential was formed in 1992 to enable Canadian credit unions to offer mutual funds to their members. Since then, the Vancouver-based firm has expanded to offer a full suite of wealth management advisory services to more than 200 organizations and over 1,500 advisors and portfolio managers across Canada.

"Reaching this milestone is a powerful example of what 25 years of collaborative efforts between Canadian credit unions and their wealth partner can achieve," says Russell Fast, Board Chair, Credential Financial. "For credit unions, standing with Credential has meant partnering with a values-based firm dedicated to their growth."

"As a long-time partner with Credential, we have directly experienced what it means to work with a partner who is 100% committed to our success," says Bill Maurin, President and CEO, Meridian Credit Union. "Through ongoing innovation, expert advice, and outstanding service, Credential has been particularly instrumental in building innovative wealth management strategies that have empowered growth for credit unions and the members we serve."

To learn more about Credential, watch the Credential story at www.credential.com.

About Credential Financial Inc.

Credential Financial offers a full suite of trading and custodian services, MFDA and IIROC dealer services, online brokerage, and insurance solutions to 1,500 portfolio managers and advisors across the country. With $30 billion in assets under administration, Credential provides partners with innovative, values-driven solutions to help Canadians achieve sustainable financial strength. Through dynamic corporate giving programs and a vibrant culture of community involvement and volunteerism, they are committed to empowering positive growth in the places they live and work.

For more information, visit www.credential.com or contact mediarelations@credential.com.