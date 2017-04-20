Credit Card Fraud Reduction Possible? Winning Brands and Securter Explore How

Joint Venture Discussion Starts via Innovators Community

Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com and Securter, Inc. www.securter.com have entered into an Exploratory Discussion Agreement ("EDA") regarding the launch of Securter's new patent-pending technology to reduce credit card fraud - a major and growing problem in digital commerce. The agreement arises from Winning Brands' Innovators Community initiative, through which innovators can partner with Winning Brands for mutual advantage. www.InnovatorsCommunity.com

The EDA provides for a six-week negotiation period during which both teams will seek an operating agreement to proceed. Winning Brands will be announcing Exploratory Discussion Agreements for its Innovators Community projects to avoid rumours, openly mobilize expert assistance and increase awareness of the prospective projects for the benefit of both announcing parties.

In such joint venture launches, Winning Brands will deploy a portion of its current and future Regulation A financing proceeds to support breakthrough opportunities as well as contributing the work of subject matter experts. Winning Brands has formed an "adaptive network" model that assigns subject-matter experts to Innovators Community launch projects according to those experts' specialties. This means that vetted projects are aligned with appropriate talent for each launch. Innovators, such as Securter, regard the joint-venture basis of cooperation with Winning Brands as appealing because Winning Brands focuses on revenue sharing rather than equity acquisition. Innovators otherwise find their technologies or company ownership heavily encroached by traditional venture capital relationships.

Winning Brands CEO, Eric Lehner, comments: "It is deliberate that this potential joint venture is not related to our historical product base. This is to demonstrate to present and future shareholders that we are increasing the scope of WNBD aspirations beyond existing limitations. Our adaptive network of subject matter experts is an original operating model by which we will ensure that deep industry knowledge is always present in project management. In the Securter project under discussion, much vetting of the patent pending technology has already occurred. The willingness of Winning Brands to share public company resources and expertise in return for revenue sharing opportunities is a terrific alternative method for innovators to get their projects off the ground or grow. We all know that the financial technology sector is vast in its reach and has an enormous appetite for new products and services that improve efficiency and reduce risks. With the Securter EDA, Winning Brands proves that WNBD's upward potential is now limited only by the talent of the world's innovators - which is vast. We already have a waiting list. When our OTC filing catch-up is completed in the next 30 days, and the Current Information designation is attained in Q2 2017, progress will accelerate."

Winning Brands maintains a CEO weblog for the benefit of shareholders at www.WinningBrandsCorporation.com/blog. It is a journal of the company's mission, providing answers to many shareholder questions. It is a regular source of public information pertaining to the company pursuant to SEC Fair Disclosure guidelines. Mr. Lehner also maintains a Twitter presence: www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO.

ABOUT SECURTER, INC.

Securter Inc. is a private Canadian corporation which has been developing a patent-pending new digital payment platform that dramatically reduces costs associated with credit card fraud, while increasing cardholder security. The company's team has R&D branch operations in Israel, where early adoption by an established and vetted digital online payments processer is expected to launch Securter's technology as well. By joint-venturing with a public company for the launch, without needing to be distracted by the issues associated with direct public company operation, Securter will improve its access to resources, retain focus on its operations and retain better security and control over its confidential and proprietary interests.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION: Winning Brands is expanding its scope to include cooperative product launches with innovators whose projects can benefit from public company partnership. www.InnovatorsCommunity.com. Winning Brands has previously been, and continues to be, a manufacturer of record for advanced environmentally oriented cleaning solutions such as ReGUARD4™ fire service cleaner, KIND®, 1000+™ Stain Remover, World's Most Versatile Cleaning Solution™, and others through its subsidiary Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd by means of contract packaging. 1000+ is an alternative to conventional cleaning solvents for consumers because of its unique desirable properties; VIDEOS Link; WEBSITE Link. The versatility of 1000+ Stain Remover can be seen on FACEBOOK. 1000+ Stain Remover is available to U.S. NAVY personnel at 7 NEX depots in Japan, Spain, Italy and the Middle East; in the U.S. at HOME DEPOT (online), WALMART (online), DO IT BEST HARDWARE stores and many independent retailers. In Canada, the leading chain retailer is LOWES HOME IMPROVEMENT:. 1000+ Stain Remover is also available in select international markets including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, UK, Serbia and the Caribbean. TrackMoist, ReGUARD4 www.ReGUARD4.com and BRILLIANT www.BRILLIANTWetCleaning.com are industrial products by which Winning Brands serves specialized professional markets.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. TrackMoist, 1000+, KIND, ReGUARD4 and BRILLIANT are trademarks of Niagara Mist Marketing Ltd in connection with indicated uses.

