Credit Union Association of New Mexico, Real Clear Politics, & Washington Post to Host 2017 NM Legislative Event

State Credit Union League & NM Business Leaders Promote Spirit of Cooperation to Tackle NM Issues

ALBUQUERQUE, NM--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - The Credit Union Association of New Mexico, Real Clear Politics, and The Washington Post are teaming up this year to host the Credit Union Association's annual legislative event, "Cooperate NM 2017" on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at La Posada de Santa Fe.

The annual day-long event was re-designed to open avenues of cooperation and productive dialogue about the most pressing industry and state issues of 2017. During event panel sessions, New Mexico credit union industry and business leaders will have the opportunity to openly engage with each other in an effort to provide New Mexicans with insight and strategies for working together to reach actionable solutions.

This year, Caitlin Huey Burns from Real Clear Politics and Jennifer Rubin, Journalist for The Washington Post will deliver the keynote, "View from the 4th Estate: Perspectives on the 2017 Political Landscape." Additionally, some of New Mexico's most recognizable industry and business figures will join as moderators and panelists to discuss new approaches to addressing poverty, cultivating economic development, cooperatives, and community reinvestment in the State. Albuquerque Economic Development's (AED) President & CEO Gary Tonjes; Zia Credit Union President & CEO David Woodruff; Sr. Program Manager at the National Credit Union Foundation, Mark Lynch; and former gubernatorial candidate and founder of One New Mexico, Alan Webber are set to moderate. Panelists include New Mexico Technology Council (NMTC) President & CEO, Nyika Allen; New Mexico Association of Commerce & Industry (NM ACI) President & CEO, Jason Espinoza; State Employees Credit Union (SECU) President & CEO, Harold Dixon; Los Alamos Schools Credit Union President & CEO, Matthew Schmidt; CUNA Mutual Legislative & Communications Strategist, Larry Blanchard; CU Strategy & Planning's Chief Strategy & Advocacy Officer, Mike Beal; Prosperity Works CEO, Ona Porter; Rio Grande Credit Union President & CEO, Chris Fitzgerald; Guadalupe Credit Union Financial Counselor, Diane Sandoval-Griego; Coastal Federal CU's VP of Corporate Affairs, Creighton Blackwell; and Rui Domingos, CEO of Naveo Credit Union. The event will close with a cocktail reception hosted by the Credit Union Association of New Mexico at the Historic La Posada de Santa Fe.

2016 was a tumultuous year and, in the spirit of cooperation and renewal, this event aims to engage multiple perspectives for insight as we approach 2017. "Cooperatives have played a major role in uniting business and not for profit segments in a common goal of solving a variety of public concerns. From creating jobs and economic development to fighting poverty, working together has long been the key to progress," said Paul Stull, President & CEO of the Credit Union Association of New Mexico. "We believe convening this diverse group of New Mexico leaders is a valuable next step in empowering New Mexico to move forward in creating workable solutions for our future."

Cooperate NM 2017 will take place on Wednesday, February 1st from 9:00am - 5:00pm, followed by an exclusive cocktail and networking event at La Posada de Santa Fe. Tickets can be purchased at www.cuanm.org.